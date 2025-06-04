Azerbaijan Announces Green Energy Grid Integration CO2 Decline Rate
According to him, in the not-so-distant future, as more stations hop on the bandwagon and plug into the grid, this capacity will soar to 308 MW.
He noted that a 240 MW solar power plant being built by bp is also planned to be connected to the grid soon.
“Also, the 240 MW wind power plant under construction by ACWA Power will be fully connected to the grid in the second half of this year. At the same time, under the Mega Project implemented by Masdar, two solar and one wind power plants with a total installed capacity of one GW will be connected to the grid in the first half of 2026. Additionally, in the near future, the capacity of SHPPs in Karabakh and East Zangezur will be increased to 471 MW,” Garayev emphasized.
He emphasized that, in the final analysis, the potential output
of renewable energy assets integrated into the national grid
infrastructure is projected to attain 1,910 MW.
“In conjunction with the presently operational renewable energy assets, the aggregate installed capacity is projected to surpass two gigawatts.”
In the context of these initiatives, the quantifiable reduction in CO2 emissions released into the atmosphere is projected to be around 1.6 million tons," he elaborated.
