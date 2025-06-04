403
Chinese Carmakers Dominate Israel’s Imported Passenger Car Sales
(MENAFN) Chinese auto manufacturers captured the largest portion of Israel’s imported passenger car sales in the first five months of the year, moving 39,582 gasoline and electric vehicles, according to data released Tuesday by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association.
Leading the electric vehicle segment, BYD Auto sold 3,813 units from January through May, driven by its popular subcompact crossover Atto 3 and mid-size Seal U SUV models.
Xpeng Motor, another Chinese brand, claimed second place with 3,650 EVs sold across three models, while MG Motor—a Chinese-owned British marque—ranked third with 1,694 EV deliveries. Chery rounded out the top four with 1,675 EV sales.
Chinese companies overwhelmingly dominated Israel’s EV market over this period, accounting for 82.4 percent of total electric vehicle sales with 19,193 units sold.
Following China, South Korea and Japan ranked as Israel’s second and third largest car import sources, selling 27,210 and 22,438 vehicles respectively from January to May, the figures revealed.
