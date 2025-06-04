Sonim XP Pro Lands At AT&T Friday, June 6

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced the launch and availability of the, available this Friday, June 6, at AT&T . Built to exceed the demands of enterprise users, first responders, and those operating in extreme conditions, the XP Pro sets a new benchmark for rugged smartphones. Combining advanced technology with unmatched durability, this device continues Sonim's legacy of designing mobile solutions that thrive where others fail.







(C)2025. Sonim Technologies, Inc. Sonim XP Pro lands at AT&T June 6.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



And the Sonim XP Pro smartphone is now certified as FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use it to tap into the specialized capabilities designed to meet their mission-centric needs on the FirstNet network. This helps them save lives and protect their communities no matter the emergency.

The XP Pro redefines durability, offering uncompromising toughness. Its robust design includes non-incendive Class I, II, III, Division 2 ratings, endures drops from 6.5 feet onto concrete across multiple angles , and withstands water submersion in both fresh and saltwater for one hour at a depth of 6.5 feet 1, making it ideal for industrial, emergency response, and maritime settings. Certified to IPX9K, IP68 , and MIL-STD-810H , it resists shock, dust, vibration, and extreme temperatures, ensuring unparalleled performance in even the harshest environments1.

Key features of the Sonim XP Pro include:

Superior Ruggedness

Engineered to excel in demanding conditions and backed by a 3-year warranty, the XP Pro features certifications for IPX9K water resistance and MIL-STD-810H durability standards, in addition to non-incendive Class I, II, III, Division 2 ratings that further guarantee safety, making it indispensable in hazardous areas across industries such as industrial, mining, oil and gas, emergency services, military, agriculture, and utilities.

Exceptional Audio Performance

Dual loudspeakers with 100+dB output ensure crystal-clear communication in noisy settings. Integrated echo and noise cancellation technology further enhance audio clarity, making it ideal for team coordination in chaotic environments. Additionally, its SecureAudioTM connector guarantees reliable connections to rugged headsets and speaker microphones, providing mission-critical audio performance.

Programmable Buttons for Critical Functions

Features programmable buttons that support Push-to-Talk (PTT) and MCPTT, SOS, and other customizable options allowing users to tailor the device to their unique operational needs while ensuring quick, reliable access to mission critical apps and tools.

Flexible Power Options

The built-in 5000mAh battery supports long workdays with fast-charging via USB Type-C and dual charging pads to support for multiple charging options such as multi-bay and vehicle chargers.

Comprehensive SonimWareTM Software Suite

The integrated SonimWare software suite simplifies device management for enterprises, offering seamless device management and optimization for fieldworkers and managers, including provisioning, deployment, updates, enterprise security, and third-party app support. SonimScout enhances operational efficiency and control with robust configuration, management, and technical support tools, alongside additional functionalities like SonimScan for an efficient lightweight alternative to barcode scanners, Kiosk mode and SOS for enhanced safety and productivity.

Versatile Accessories Ecosystem

A wide range of rugged accessories-from remote speaker microphones (RSM) and headsets to streamlined vehicle kits and multi-bay chargers-is designed to boost workforce efficiency, no matter the environment.

Reliable Performance Backed by a Powerful Core

Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor , 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage (expandable to 2TB), the XP Pro handles demanding applications, including near real-time monitoring, high-resolution imaging, and data processing.

Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer at Sonim Technologies, stated, "The XP Pro is a testament to Sonim's commitment to innovation in rugged and enterprise mobility. With our Rugged Performance Standards, we deliver a superior combination of extreme durability and enterprise-ready features. For AT&T and FirstNet customers, this device is designed to thrive in the harshest conditions while supporting the most demanding workflows."

Availability

The Sonim XP Pro is available this Friday, June 6, to AT&T enterprise customers and public safety on FirstNet, seeking top-tier performance and reliability in their devices.

Discover the unmatched capabilities of the Sonim XP Pro , designed to work where you do. For more information, visit .

Sonim is a registered trademark of Sonim Technologies, Inc.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

1 Based on Sonim internal and SGS lab testing & certification. The MIL-STD-810H testing includes drop testing onto concrete with the device on its front, corners and edges, a total of 26 times combined. These devices meet and/or exceed specification (MIL-STD-810H) testing against a subset of specific environmental conditions, including temperature/humidity, thermal shock, mechanical shock/drop/vibration, water and solar radiation. Real world usage varies from the specific environmental conditions used in MIL-STD-810H testing. These devices meet and/or exceed IP68/X9K testing against a vacuum test with talcum powder for 8 hours on 5 devices and testing the device against different conditions including turntable speed, waterflow, water pressure, water temperature, water submersion, test position, test distance from jet to sample and test duration. Real world usage varies from the specific conditions used in IP68/X9K testing.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Anette Gaven

M: 619-993-3058

...

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the impact of announced products on Sonim's business and Sonim's discussion of its expansion strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; Sonim's entry into the data device sector could divert our management team's attention from existing products; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at ). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Sonim Technologies, Inc.