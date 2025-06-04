403
Qatar Confirms Support for Syria Via Economic Aid
(MENAFN) Qatar reaffirmed its dedication on Tuesday to sustaining Syria’s energy infrastructure, resolving its obligations to the World Bank, and extending financial assistance for public employee wages over a three-month span.
These affirmations were presented in a joint communiqué released after a senior-level gathering in Doha, where Qatar’s Premier, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, convened with a Syrian delegation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.
The session was conducted “within the framework of strengthening the solid fraternal relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries,” according to the statement.
Talks addressed “ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the energy, economy, trade, finance, tourism, communications, information technology, higher education, development, and other sectors,” reflecting the broad range of collaborative prospects discussed.
The document emphasized that both Qatar and Saudi Arabia intend to work jointly to assist Syria by reviving its electrical systems and addressing its outstanding financial obligations to the World Bank.
In addition to infrastructure aid, the two nations will collaborate to provide temporary financial backing to ensure public sector workers receive their salaries for three months.
Qatar also reiterated its “firm and supportive stances on the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as on the realization of the aspirations of its fraternal people for a dignified life and the building of a state of institutions and law,” underscoring its enduring support for Syria’s national integrity and the aspirations of its citizens.
