Zelensky Discusses Zaporizhzhia NPP Situation With IAEA Chief

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Zelensky shared this in a video address , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I met with Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the IAEA. We talked about the obvious security challenges created by the Russian occupation – specifically the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. We are doing everything possible to prevent any radiation or other incidents,” Zelensky said.

He noted that the Russian occupation has created an entirely new type of threat that the world had never faced before.

The President stressed the urgent need to restore normal Ukrainian control over the plant.

“We also discussed Ukraine's energy sector, particularly our nuclear generation. I am grateful for the willingness to assist with completing our Khmelnytskyi NPP and developing uranium extraction in Ukraine,” Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 27, the international environmental NGO Greenpeace stated that the Russian occupation administration had begun building a new high-voltage power line in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. This power line, which is being laid along the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, is intended to directly connect the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to Russia's energy system and could potentially be used to restart the plant under Russian control.

Ukraine's Permanent Mission to international organizations in Vienna sent a diplomatic note to the IAEA Secretariat condemning Russia's apparent intention to connect the occupied plant to its power grid and unilaterally restart operations. The note emphasized that any activation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP without authorization from Ukraine's nuclear regulator is illegal and poses a direct and unacceptable threat to nuclear safety.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine