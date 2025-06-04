Zelensky Discusses Zaporizhzhia NPP Situation With IAEA Chief
Zelensky shared this in a video address , Ukrinform reports.
“Today, I met with Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the IAEA. We talked about the obvious security challenges created by the Russian occupation – specifically the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. We are doing everything possible to prevent any radiation or other incidents,” Zelensky said.
He noted that the Russian occupation has created an entirely new type of threat that the world had never faced before.
The President stressed the urgent need to restore normal Ukrainian control over the plant.
“We also discussed Ukraine's energy sector, particularly our nuclear generation. I am grateful for the willingness to assist with completing our Khmelnytskyi NPP and developing uranium extraction in Ukraine,” Zelensky added.Read also: IAEA Director General arrives in Ukraine
As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 27, the international environmental NGO Greenpeace stated that the Russian occupation administration had begun building a new high-voltage power line in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. This power line, which is being laid along the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, is intended to directly connect the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to Russia's energy system and could potentially be used to restart the plant under Russian control.
Ukraine's Permanent Mission to international organizations in Vienna sent a diplomatic note to the IAEA Secretariat condemning Russia's apparent intention to connect the occupied plant to its power grid and unilaterally restart operations. The note emphasized that any activation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP without authorization from Ukraine's nuclear regulator is illegal and poses a direct and unacceptable threat to nuclear safety.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment