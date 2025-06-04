THE FUTURE OF DESSERT IS NOW
Imagine a cookbook that throws out the ultra-processed nonsense and replaces it with real ingredients, real flavor, and real impact, all wrapped in art that feels like it belongs in an art gallery.
"We know which ingredients destroy health. Science is clear. So why are we still using them?"
- Linda Dootson
Linda's journey began in the French Alps, training in fine pastry at Boulangerie Blanc. There, she learned that food wasn't just fuel... It was art, joy, tradition. But years later, raising five children in the U.S., she was stunned by what lined grocery aisles: snacks more processed than ever, despite everything we've learned.
"We're in a country that knows better. But we're doing worse," she says. "I couldn't accept that."
Over ten years, Linda developed a body of recipes that take desserts back to their roots. She sourced organic, wholegrain, low-glycemic, high-protein, and even vegetable-based ingredients to create treats kids would love and adults would crave. Think "healthy delights" that crush the idea that health and taste are opposites.
To bring the book to life, Linda teamed up with multimedia artist Joseph Assi, Co-founder of Ravens Eye. Together, they created cinematic, cyberpunk-inspired visuals for each recipe using cutting-edge digital tools.
"This isn't just food. It's culture. It's rebellion." says Assi. "We didn't want it to look like any other cookbook because this isn't any other cookbook."
INSIDE THE COOKBOOK
-
50 Hacks & Facts
A study on Modern Eating
100+ next-gen dessert recipes
Recipes like:
Chocolate Chunk Blondies using white beans + golden beets
Chocolate mints using spinach
Owl Cookies, Blackberry Tartlets, Peanut Butter Truffles using kale + chicory
Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Vegetarian options
With five kids and an army of sports teams as her taste-testers, Linda made sure these desserts could win over even the pickiest eaters. No sneaky tricks. Just real, rich, body-loving ingredients blended in creative ways that hit every flavor note.
Whether you're gluten-free, vegan-curious, health-obsessed, or just sick of feeling gross after dessert... this book meets you where you are and pulls you forward.
Fantastic Cookbook of Futuristic Desserts is now available in hardcover and paperback at Bonsociety and through all major online book retailers worldwide.
Welcome to a cookbook that feels like a mixtape.
Looks like a sci-fi graphic novel.
And tastes like your body actually matters.
This is dessert... without the damage.
This is the movement. This is BON SOCIETY.
