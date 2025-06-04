Theta Lake Introduces Industry First Governance And Inspection Suite For AI Assistants, Gen AI Features, And AI Generated Content

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Digital Communications Governance & Archiving Capability Leader delivers suite of modules & features to help organizations more flexibly, safely & compliantly adopt AI functionality in their unified communication & collaboration tool driven workplace

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Theta Lake, Inc. a multi-award winner for unified communications and collaboration compliance as well as a recognized Visionary in the GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions (DCGA) and ranked in the top 4 of all 5 use cases, including #1 rankings in three – Regulatory Compliance, Internal Analytics and Insights, and Investigations in the GartnerCritical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, today announced it has delivered the AI Governance and Inspection Suite.With the widespread adoption of popular generative AI applications like the variety of notetaking assistants and deeper tools like Zoom AI Companion or Microsoft Copilot, enterprises have the opportunity to realize numerous productivity gains and improvements. Highly regulated organizations, however, often have more considerations and challenges to address before they can adopt those tools. One challenge is simply knowing if content or communications are available to AI tools. Another challenge is setting policy to decide what AI content should be collected, when and if it should be reviewed, where it should be retained, and what the retention period needs to be. Unfortunately, there is no 'one-size fits all' answer. A third, and perhaps the most fundamental concern, is being able to assess that AI generated content was created in-policy: The content returned did not violate compliance or security standards, and settings didn't allow these tools to access private or restricted data when generating content.Because of these concerns, many regulated organizations are not adopting AI as quickly or widely in their modern workplace, and the true benefits of AI in the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) driven workplace are not being realized.Theta Lake's AI Governance and Inspection Suite is designed to address these challenges and go beyond the scoping and access control guardrails built into the leading AI tools. Specifically, detecting and reporting the presence of AI assistants in meetings; providing a flexible way to decide which summaries are captured and how they are retained; and the ability to specifically inspect AI generated content for conduct, compliance, or data protection risks that may require supervision action, user governance, remediation, and / or adjustment of data access, scoping and related guardrails in the AI tools themselves.Theta Lake's suite of modules are purpose-built into Unified Communications & Collaboration integrations and their AI suites. This makes it seamless to adopt both the UCC suite, its AI capabilities, and Theta Lake's additional governance and inspection capabilities, all without complex service engagements or lengthy deployment models.The Theta Lake AI Governance and Inspection Suite has three core modules including:AI Assistant & Notetaker Detection Module: Identifies when GenAI-based summarization services such as meeting notetakers or bots offering transcription tools like Grain AI Notetaker, Otter Pilot, Sembly Agent, Rewatch, and others are active within digital communications or virtual meetings, providing visibility into the presence of sanctioned and unsanctioned tools in communications for compliance teams with the opportunity for them to make any necessary notifications to their employees and participants directly in their review workspace.Zoom AI Companion Inspection Module: Allows customers to selectively decide to capture all or just some summaries, including the metadata around which communication and users were involved, and based on their own compliance policies. This also allows them to perform any compliance, conduct, or data protection analysis desired. Available on Zoom ISV marketplace or integrated in Zoom Compliance Manager powered by Theta Lake (ZCM), the Zoom AI Companion summary capture and retention configuration features include options for:-Which user group and users are captured-Varied retention period for each group or user-What Retention location for each group, including native or 3rd party archives-Which summaries must be supervised and analyzedMicrosoft Copilot Inspection Module: Allows customers to capture and archive Copilot interactions which includes evaluating user prompts and the resulting AI responses to identify compliance or conduct issues; detect missing content like required disclaimers and disclosures; use purpose built detections to identify inappropriate data exposure in the AI content; and be able to remediate content in Teams chat while notifying and logging notifications to end participants.The Theta Lake AI Governance and Inspection Suite and modules enable organizations to:-Identify confidential data exposed in AI content-Detect missing disclaimers and disclosures in AI content-Recognize AI tools used in communication and collaboration interactions-Insert user notifications into conversations around the use of AI tools-Remediate AI content in conversations-Notify, send training info, and document / prove notifications for compliance-Selective capture, analysis, and retention options for AI content-Seamlessly deploy in parallel with their UCC tools"Metrigy's primary research shows that more than 89% of companies are currently using, planning to use, or evaluating AI productivity tools like Microsoft Copilot and Zoom AI companion. IT and business leaders say that managing security and compliance for these features is their top implementation challenge," said Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst, Metrigy. "Theta Lake's AI Governance and Inspection Suite enables companies to realize the productivity benefits of AI while ensuring appropriate governance, visibility, and safety. Organizations that proactively address compliance and security deter employees from going outside of IT to use non-approved applications to achieve the productivity gains that they desire."“We continue to work with UCC leaders like Zoom, Microsoft, and others, to deliver security and compliance across their entire communication and collaboration portfolio, spanning electronic communications, audio communications, and video communications, including the usage of AI features and content across them. Their customers are consistently looking to adopt more AI capabilities while using Theta Lake's breadth and depth of governance functionality to be smart, safe, and compliant in using AI” said Dan Nadir, Chief Product Officer at Theta Lake.Theta Lake will be exhibiting its market-leading, award-winning portfolio at XLoD in NYC on June 4th, 2025.For more information about the Theta Lake AI Governance and Inspection Suite, visitAbout Theta Lake:Theta Lake's multi-award-winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, enabling limitless integrations to unify the capture of any UCC platform across all channels. Major integrations include Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Slack, Asana, Movius, Mural, and more. Theta Lake can capture, act as a unified archive connector across modalities for pre-existing archives of record, and/or act as a completely unified archive for all eComms, aComms (voice), vComms (video and images), and more. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake enables unified search and full replay across all modalities and content types, including full conversation views across meshed UCC tools and media types. With unified visibility, customers can more successfully implement proactive compliance using patented ML and AI to detect regulatory, privacy, and security risks in communications. Visit us at ThetaLake; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

