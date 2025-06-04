Yemen's Houthis Claim Responsibility For“Missile” Attack On Israel's Airport
“The operation achieved its goal,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement, broadcast by the group's al-Masirah TV. He vowed further attacks unless what he called“Israeli aggression” ends and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.
The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have launched a series of long-range attacks towards Israel since Nov, 2023, in a show of solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza war.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said, air raid sirens were activated across parts of central and northern Israel, following the launch from Yemen, but said, the missile was“successfully intercepted.”
Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom, said, there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Flights at Ben Gurion International Airport were suspended during the alert, with landings and takeoffs halted, according to airport authorities.– NNN-SABA
