Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dentsu Sports International and Merkle Appointed by Al-Ittihad Club to Lead Digital Transformation


2025-06-04 03:01:28
(MENAFN- dentsu) 3rd June, 2025
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Dentsu Sports International (DSI) and Merkle, dentsu’s leading customer experience management company, have been appointed as digital transformation partners by Al-Ittihad Club, one of the most iconic and decorated clubs in Saudi Arabian football.
Following a victorious season in the Roshn Saudi Pro League, Al-Ittihad is embarking on a bold new chapter to bring the club closer to its fans through an ambitious overhaul of its digital and data infrastructure. The 12-month project will see DSI and Merkle work alongside a consortium of best-in-class industry specialists to reimagine the club’s CRM, website, mobile app, and data platforms.
This transformation will deliver a state-of-the-art, multi-sport, multi-language digital ecosystem designed to offer a seamless, connected, and highly personalized experience for Al-Ittihad Club’s global fanbase.
“We’re incredibly proud to support one of Saudi Arabia’s most historic homegrown clubs as they take bold steps to elevate their global presence,” said Tarek Daouk, CEO of dentsu MENA. “This partnership reflects our commitment to helping regional icons harness the power of data, creativity and technology to engage new generations of fans across borders.”
“Our vision is to build a digital ecosystem that reflects the scale of our ambition - global in reach, but deeply rooted in the passion of our fans,” said Kieran Morrison, Head of Digital & Membership at Al-Ittihad Club. “By partnering with DSI and Merkle, we are investing in the infrastructure and capabilities that will help us know our fans better, serve them more meaningfully, and build lasting loyalty in every market we touch.”
This strategic transformation will empower the club to engage with its fans more directly, understand their behaviours and preferences more deeply, and unlock new opportunities for content, commerce, and loyalty across channels. The project signals a new era of innovation and global ambition for Al-Ittihad Club, aligned with the Kingdom’s broader goals of digital leadership and sporting excellence.

MENAFN04062025007072015201ID1109634281

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search