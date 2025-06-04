Akshay Kumar On 'Housefull 5' 'Mad Bunch': Last Year Was Laughs, Chaos, Countless Memories

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has shared a throwback video from the time he was shooting for his upcoming film“Housefull 5” and said that the last year was all about laughs, chaos and countless memories with the“mad bunch”, which includes Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and Dino Morea among others.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared a video featuring candid and yet jovial moments he spent with Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Jacquline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa in between shoots.

“Last year was all laughs, chaos, and countless memories with this mad bunch and now we're back, ready to bring the madness to you! Grateful for the friendships, the fun, and every moment in between. #Housefull5 hits screens this Friday!” he wrote as the caption.

The star also added the song“Pretty Little Baby” by Connie Francis as the background score for the video.

“Housefull 5” boasts a massive star cast. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is set to release in theatres on June 6.

The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

It was in 2010, when the first installment of“Housefull” was released. Two years later, the second installment came out. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan.

Housefull 3, which was directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit the screens in 2016. The fourth film came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji.

Talking about Akshay, he will next be seen making his Telugu debut in a special role with Kanappa, a fantasy film by Mukesh Kumar. The film is reported to be based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva.

The film's stellar cast includes Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo. The film also includes special cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay and Kajal Aggarwal.