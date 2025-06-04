Qatar's Public Transportation Ranks High On UITP's MENA Transport Report 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar ranks first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in terms of the“Share of Populations with Convenient Access to Public Transport”, with 91.7%, according to the International Association of Public Transport (UITP)'s“MENA Transport Report 2025” issued by the Centre for Transport Excellence.

This year's edition broadened its scope, covering public transportation systems in 40 cities across 14 MENA countries.

The capital city Doha has the world's highest number of kilometers per million inhabitants (64km/1 million population) compared to several world capital cities. Doha also ranks third globally in terms of number of public buses for every one million inhabitants (969 buses/1 million inhabitants), which reflects Qatar's significant investment in public transportation.

Regarding the metro network fleet, Doha comes fourth globally in terms of number of metro cars (278 cars/1 million inhabitants).

The UITP report lists Qatar among the top 20 countries in the world in terms of public transportation user experience alongside Amsterdam, Geneva and Singapore. The report shows Qatar as one of the most efficient countries in terms of public transportation fare according to the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), making public transportation affordable for all.

According to the report, Qatar has one of the highest rankings in the MENA region in environmental sustainability of the transportation system with comprehensive plans for transition to clean energy. It also highlights Qatar among top countries in terms of the smart infrastructure for the public transportation system with an integrated network supported by digital transformation and sustainable facilities.



The report lauds Qatar's qualitative progress in upgrading its public transportation system in terms of infrastructure, sustainability, digital transformation, and integration of mobility modes, thereby meeting the needs of its population and visitors and supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030. The report underlines that such qualitative leapfrogs had demonstrated Qatar's position as one of the leading countries in public transportation regionally and internationally.

The report also highlighted the Doha Metro as one of the most advanced and most efficient mobility systems in the world thanks to its full driverless automation and high ridership per every 1 million people. It also lauded Doha Metro's role in the success of major events Qatar organizes or hosts, first and foremost the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where fans enjoyed safe and smooth movement.

The report says Lusail Tram stands out and reflects ambitious urban planning. Serving the smart city of Lusail with the highest rates of kilometers per each one million inhabitants if compared to similar cities, the report said Lusail tramway network reflects a forward-looking vision to enhance urban mobility.

The report says:“Qatar has taken significant steps toward electrification, with Doha integrating electric buses into its public transport network.

Qatar has outlined plans to transition its public bus fleet to full electrification by 2030, supported by an expanding charging infrastructure and investments in smart mobility.”

The report adds that Lusail is home to the world's largest e-bus depot running on solar energy to feed its facilities, with advanced infrastructures including smart charging stations, digital tracking systems, and green maintenance centers.

The report also praised Qatar's success in integrating various transportation modes into one system while making several solutions available for users such as electronic payment using cards and via applications and smart platforms for trip planning and bus tracking, something which helps achieve smooth and efficient connectivity between metro networks, buses, trams and shared mobility.

The UITP report says that Qatar's experience in public transportation represents a role model, regionally and internationally, combing operational efficiency, environmental sustainability and technology innovation.

It also reflects the country's commitment to achieving the QNV 2030 and sustainable development goals and enhances its preparedness to host major events and offers world-class urban mobility experience.