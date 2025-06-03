403
QPC Hosts Book Signing Ceremony
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Press Center (QPC) organised a book signing ceremony for Dr Rabia al-Kuwari, Lover of Journalism and Heritage, by journalist Babiker Issa, and Tarweeda, by journalist Hadeel Saber. The book by Saber includes a collection of political articles on the Palestinian reality and the repercussions of the aggression on Gaza. These books are part of a series of books recently published by the centre.
The ceremony was held at the centre's headquarters, attended by a large number of journalists, media professionals, and intellectuals. This comes as part of the centre's commitment to enriching its press library with a selection of books that shed light on pioneers of Qatari journalism and support the Palestinian cause.
Sadiq Mohammed al-Ammari, Director-General of the Qatar Press Center, said:“Today we are witnessing the launch of two new books, the first about the late Dr Rabia bin Sabah al-Kuwari, Professor of Journalism and Media at Qatar University, prepared by journalist Babiker Issa.”
He added:“The second book is Tarweeda by colleague Hadeel Saber, a journalist with Al Sharq newspaper, and it includes a series of distinguished political articles about Palestine, which were published over the recent period.”
Journalist Babiker Issa said:“Talking about the late Dr Rabia al-Kuwari is long and cannot be contained in one book, given his contributions, achievements, and rich academic and journalistic legacy.” He added:“The book is 350-page long, and this is just a small part of what we have tried to shed light on.”
He emphasised that Dr al-Kuwari had a passion for children's literature from an early age, and preceded many of his media colleagues in this field. He had many positive influences in many areas. He noted that writing the biography of Dr Rabia al-Kuwari was the idea of the Qatar Press Center, which seeks to document the biographies of prominent figures and pioneers of Qatari journalism throughout history.
He noted that he had reviewed many of the late Dr al-Kuwari's works, having met a large number of Qatari figures and documented their biographies with great depth. He often focused on the period before oil extraction, and he had made numerous attempts to record popular proverbs and many other sayings.
Journalist Hadeel Saber said that the word“Tarweeda” refers to a type of Palestinian folklore song that first appeared under the British occupation and was used as an incomprehensible code so that the colonisers could not understand its words.“Tarweeda” was also used to pass private messages between detainees in occupation prisons and their families.
She explained that the book is a collection of political articles that coincided with the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, specifically in the period following the Al-Aqsa Intifada on October 7. She noted that the 50 articles were the simplest weapons of resistance, expressing their stance on the suffering and struggle of the people of Gaza, the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, and the justice of the Palestinian cause, which represents the cause of all Arabs.
A number of attendees expressed their admiration for the books on display, commending the quality of their content, the importance of their topics, and the role they play in documenting the media landscape and strengthening the presence of Qatari journalism in the intellectual and cultural arena. They noted that the Qatar Press Center plays a significant and important role in enriching cultural and media life in Qatar through these distinguished initiatives.
