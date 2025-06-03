Discover Alula's Unique Summer Adventures And Cultural Experiences

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Escape the ordinary this summer and discover AlUla, a luxury boutique heritage destination in northwest Saudi Arabia. Offering breathtaking adventure, rich cultural experiences, opulent hospitality, and revitalising well-being retreats, all set against a serene desert landscape, AlUla provides a unique and refreshing summer getaway within easy reach.

With a climate that defies expectations, AlUla presents a compelling alternative to traditional summer destinations. Its cooler temperatures, coupled with a diverse range of activities, make it an ideal vacation spot just a short flight from many GCC cities.

AlUla's Summer Highlights:

1- Oasis Summer Farm Discoveries

Explore date palm groves, water canals, the remains of mudbrick homes, and communal spaces, all shaped by stories of resilience and community recounted by a local Rawi. A journey that offers a look into everyday routines, seasonal harvests, family gatherings, and traditional foods that once shaped summer life in the oasis.

2- Hegra Vintage Land Rover Tour

Journey through the ancient Nabataean city of Hegra in style, exploring magnificent tombs and gathering places carved into the rocks – all from the comfort of a private vintage Land Rover with seating for up to 7 guests.

3- Hiking at Sunset

Experience the calm and beauty of nature with a sunset Ridge Walk hike, which offers a majestic reward – panoramic views of the AlUla Oasis that once sustained ancient caravan routes. After a 30-minute drive to the trailhead, the 6km hike starts with a steep uphill to the top of the ridge. From there, guests can enjoy an easy-going walk along the ridge with spectacular views over lush greenery and the desert below.

4- Stargazing at Gharameel

Embark on a journey that blends the magic of nature with the wonders of the cosmos through an epic stargazing evening at Gharameel, a certified Dark Sky Park-an unforgettable way to experience the breathtaking beauty of AlUla's clear night skies.

5- The Summer Icebath

Set at Our Habitas AlUla to a backdrop of striking sandstone formations, this guided ice bath experience offers a bold dive that blends mindfulness with resilience. Every element-from detox water and dates to yoga mats and expert guidance-is designed to awaken your senses and recharge your mind, body and spirit.

6- Poolside by Azimuth

Plunge into the essence of AlUla's summer scene at Poolside by AZIMUTH, where music meets luxury under the desert sky. Running every weekend from 4 July to 16 August 2025, this exclusive series unfolds across four of AlUla's premier resorts: Shaden, Our Habitas AlUla, Banyan Tree, and Dar Tantora The House Hotel. Expect DJ sets, cool cocktails, immersive entertainment, and access to premium poolside facilities. With limited daily capacities and access by advance booking only, each night promises unforgettable vibes and poolside glamour.

Getting to AlUla is easy this summer with frequent flights domestically and across the region. Saudia and flynas offer multiple weekly flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. Regionally, flydubai connects from Dubai and Qatar Airways operates from Doha.