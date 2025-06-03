RCB Crowned IPL 2025 Champions: From Virat Kohli To Harry Kane - Who Said What

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) After 18 years and three finals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has finally been crowned as the champions of the Indian Premier League after defeating Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were one of the three original IPL teams, alongside Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, to have not won the elusive title since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, making this triumph not just historic but also emotionally overwhelming for loyal fans who stood by them over the 18 years. RCB defeated PBKS by a thrilling six runs to lift the maiden IPL trophy.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally clinched their first-ever IPL title, let's take a look at reactions from players and the Indian cricket fraternity, who joined the celebration.

'Ee Sala Cup Namde' to 'Namdu': How RCB and Virat Kohli ended 18-year-wait with IPL 2025 triumph

Diwali in Bengaluru: RCB's IPL 2025 triumph sends fans into a frenzy, fireworks erupts (WATCH)

Related Articles

Virat Kohli, who finally realized his dream of winning the IPL trophy after 18 years, reflected on his journey with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and his loyalty to the franchise over the years.

“This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this time my youth, my prime. I gave it everything I have. I never thought this day would come. I was overcome with emotion as soon as the last ball was bowled.” Kohli told Mathew Hayden during an interview for Star Sports

“I have stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. Have had moments when I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore, and this is the team I'll play for till the time I play the IPL. Tonight I'll sleep like a baby,” he added.

Kohli lauded AB de Villiers' contributions to the franchise's success over the years.

“What he's (AB) done for this franchise is tremendous. Told him before the game as well - this one is as much yours, and I wanted him to celebrate with us. He still has the most MoM awards for us, and he's been retired for four years. He deserves to be on the podium with us,” the 38-year-old.

Vijay Mallya, former owner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, congratulated the team for finally lifting the IPL trophy, making 'Ee Saala Cup Namde' dream come true.

Mallya took his X handle and wrote,“RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years-superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well-balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations! Ee sala cup namde !!”

RCB batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik spoke about the team's wait for 18 long years to get hold of the coveted trophy and credited the backroom staff for playing a role behind the scenes in RCB's success.

“Massive. It's a team that's waited 18 years. Played a lot of good cricket, had to wait for its time. But it belongs to every fan here. Virat Kohli. The greats like AB and Gayle, they've all tried their hearts out. A couple of support staff in our team: Basu, Mane kaka, they've all waited 18 years. Really happy for them.” Karthik told Star Sports.

The entire Indian cricket fraternity came out in unison to congratulate Royal Challengers Bengaluru for finally ending their title drought. The likes of Robin Uthappa, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Mohammed Shami, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammad Kaif, Wasim Jaffer, and others lauded the RCB for getting their hand on the silverware.

“Congratulations to @RCBTweets on their first-ever IPL title. Fitting that jersey no. 18 lifts the trophy in the 18th edition. Well played and well deserved! 🏆 👏🏽. Well played to @PunjabKingsIPL as well for a well-fought season.” Sachin wrote on X.

Anil Kumble took to his X handle,“Congratulations to @RCBTweets on a fantastic IPL win! A well-deserved title after a long wait. Commendable performance by the @PunjabKingsIPL throughout the season.

“RCB have finally done it! The 18-year wait comes to an end! What a win, what a night, what a story! Ee Sala Cup Namdu!” Robin Uthappa wrote on X.

“18 saal Ka Intezar khatam. RCB.” Irfan wrote on X.

Shami took his X handle and wrote,“Big congratulations to @RCBTweets. What a moment for the fans and the team. @imVkohli – the heart and soul of RCB. Hats off to the champions...”

“Title No.1 for No.18. No one deserved it more than Virat Kohli.” Wasim Jaffer wrote on X.

“In Virat Kohli and RCB winning the IPL after 18 years is a life lesson for everyone. Loyalty and consistency has its rewards.” Kaif wrote on X.

England football captain Harry Kane took to his Instagram handle and lauded RCB and Virat Kohli for winning the maiden IPL title, calling it an unreal achievement.

“One from the archives to say a massive congrats to @virat and @royalchallengers on a first IPL title!! Unreal achievement.”