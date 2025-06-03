Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FINDELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT URGES OPORTUN STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE THE WHITE PROXY CARD TO ELECT AN INDEPENDENT CONSUMER FINANCIAL SERVICES EXPERT TO THE BOARD


2025-06-03 04:16:19
NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Findell Capital Management LLC (collectively with its affiliates, "Findell", "we" or "us"), one of the largest stockholders of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT ), today issued an open letter to its fellow stockholders.

The full text of the letter can be found here: Findell Letter to OPRT Stockholders (June 3, 2025)

We urge stockholders to vote on the enclosed WHITE proxy card to:

  • Elect our highly qualified and independent candidate, Warren Wilcox, who is a seasoned director and executive with financial services expertise and fresh ideas for enhancing value.
  • Reelect the newly appointed and highly qualified Carlos Minetti, who, while a minority in a boardroom dominated by inexperience and close ties to CEO Raul Vazquez, has the independence and experience we believe is crucial to delivering value at Oportun.
  • Reject the continued Board service of failed CEO Raul Vazquez to finally provide our directors with an unobstructed forum for evaluating his record, providing long-overdue oversight and considering potential replacements.

We, as stockholders, have a fleeting opportunity to mitigate Mr. Vazquez's value-destructive influence at this year's Annual Meeting. The Board's "classified" structure means he may not appear on the ballot again until 2028 or later (even if the Board is declassified at the Annual Meeting, Mr. Vazquez's three-year term would not be reduced). This is the moment to lay a foundation for a lasting turnaround by removing Mr. Vazquez from the Board. Importantly, if you have already voted for Mr. Vazquez on the Company's proxy card by mail, internet or phone, a later-dated vote on the enclosed WHITE proxy card will revoke your prior vote. Only your latest dated vote counts!



Visit for information on how to vote.



Contact:

Findell Capital Management, LLC
88 Pine Street, 22nd Fl.
New York, NY 10005
[email protected]

OR

Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC
John Ferguson
[email protected]

SOURCE Findell Capital Management, LLC

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

