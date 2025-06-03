FINDELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT URGES OPORTUN STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE THE WHITE PROXY CARD TO ELECT AN INDEPENDENT CONSUMER FINANCIAL SERVICES EXPERT TO THE BOARD
We, as stockholders, have a fleeting opportunity to mitigate Mr. Vazquez's value-destructive influence at this year's Annual Meeting. The Board's "classified" structure means he may not appear on the ballot again until 2028 or later (even if the Board is declassified at the Annual Meeting, Mr. Vazquez's three-year term would not be reduced). This is the moment to lay a foundation for a lasting turnaround by removing Mr. Vazquez from the Board. Importantly, if you have already voted for Mr. Vazquez on the Company's proxy card by mail, internet or phone, a later-dated vote on the enclosed WHITE proxy card will revoke your prior vote. Only your latest dated vote counts!
Visit for information on how to vote.
Contact:
Findell Capital Management, LLC
88 Pine Street, 22nd Fl.
New York, NY 10005
[email protected]
OR
Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC
John Ferguson
[email protected]
