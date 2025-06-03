Trustlogix Launches New AI-Powered Data Security And Compliance Capabilities At Snowflake Summit 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As organizations increasingly rely on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for secure data sharing and AI workloads, managing complex access controls in highly regulated environments is paramount," said Anoosh Saboori, Head of Product Security at Snowflake. "TrustLogix's platform leverages and complements Snowflake's native capabilities with complex requirements like cross-border data regulations and sensitive access to data by Agentic AI. This simplifies the implementation and management of granular data entitlements, helping our joint customers accelerate secure data access while confidently meeting strict compliance obligations."

TrustLogix introduces advanced AI-powered data security and compliance capabilities for Snowflake.

Post thi

Introducing Dynamic, Relationship-Based Access Control for Snowflake

Unlike traditional static methods, TrustLogix dynamically maps data permissions to organizational hierarchies and geographic regulations-and automatically updates access controls whenever business structures or geographic relationships change. This ensures that data access always stays aligned with evolving organizational needs and compliance requirements. By eliminating manual scripting, simplifying administration, and automating governance at scale, TrustLogix helps organizations accelerate secure data access, reduce operational overhead, and maintain strict compliance across billions of records on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

AI-Driven Automation for Snowflake Network Policies

Building on its dynamic access control innovations, TrustLogix now automates Snowflake Network Policy creation and updates with AI-driven insights. By analyzing access patterns and risks, TrustLogix recommends dynamic policies that strengthen perimeter security, reduce manual effort, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business and compliance needs.

Extending Data Security to Snowflake Cortex AI Workloads

TrustLogix supports data security to Snowflake Cortex AI with two innovations. Document Security for Document AI protects sensitive information with fine-grained access controls and continuous monitoring, while Agentic AI Data Security delivers real-time oversight. Together, these capabilities enable organizations to harness AI innovation securely and maintain strong governance and compliance.

Enhanced compliance and audit readiness for Snowflake customers to adhere to strict regulatory compliance requirements, supporting frameworks such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and DORA, significantly reducing compliance and audit risks.

These new capabilities directly respond to customers' evolving needs, enabling them to embrace the power of AI without compromising data security or compliance. Additionally, the strong traction we are seeing in key industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications underscores the critical need for data security solutions, validating the need for our platform.

"As GenAI empowers users with new capabilities, it becomes critical to implement the necessary guardrails to prevent unintended data abuse," said Murli Balakrishnan, Director, Snowflake Analytical Data Platform & Data Governance, Best Egg. "At Best Egg, we recognize this imperative and are working with TrustLogix, whose platform provides the visibility and control needed to securely manage data access for our GenAI applications."

The announcement builds on significant industry momentum. TrustLogix was recently named a Leader in the KuppingerCole 2025 Data Security Platform Leadership Compass and recognized as a sample vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Data Security Platforms . In addition to product advancements and industry recognition, TrustLogix announced strong market traction, including key customer wins within the Fortune 500 and across critical sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

"TrustLogix has taken a refreshingly pragmatic approach to data security in the cloud, focusing not on building yet another enforcement layer, but on orchestrating and governing native controls with minimal disruption. Its cloud-native architecture and flexible deployment, combined with the focus on data security posture management and access policy automation, is well-suited for enterprises seeking scalable governance without operational complexity." said Alexei Balaganski, Lead Analyst, KuppingerCole Analysts. "The new TrustLogix capabilities for Snowflake show a clear understanding of customer needs: real-time guardrails for AI workloads, access and network policy automation, and a security model that adapts as data flows evolve."

TrustLogix invites attendees of Snowflake Summit 202 to visit their booth #2608 to learn more about these new AI-powered capabilities and how they can help organizations confidently unlock the full potential of their Snowflake data.

About TrustLogix

TrustLogix is a leading data security and governance solution provider built for the cloud era. As a strategic Snowflake partner, TrustLogix empowers organizations to secure their sensitive data, maintain compliance with evolving regulations, and unlock the full potential of their cloud data platforms. With innovative solutions and a deep understanding of cloud data ecosystems, TrustLogix helps businesses build trust and accelerate their data-driven initiatives. Our innovative solutions and deep knowledge of cloud data ecosystems continue to earn customer validation, as reflected in our 4.8-star rating on Gartner Peer Insights.

SOURCE TrustLogix