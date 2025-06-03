'The Wilde Girls' Scores Strong Opening Weekend Following North Hollywood Red Carpet Premiere

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The Wilde Girls is gaining momentum after a successful red carpet premiere in North Hollywood this weekend, with audience turnout growing steadily and industry buzz building fast. The film, directed by Timothy Hines and produced by Susan Goforth, opened its theatrical run Friday with a premiere at the Laemmle NoHo 7 following a high-energy red carpet event hosted at One On One Recording Studios, a historic venue where music legends like Prince, Joan Jett, and Herbie Hancock have recorded.







Starring Cali Scolari , Lydia Pearl Pentz , and Teddy Smith , the The Wilde Girls is set in 1932, the Great Depression is in full swing and heiresses the Widle sisters, glamorous, clueless and suddenly broke, are totally out of their element when they find themselves lost in the pre-elecrified wilderness of the Pacific Northwest. Armed with nothing but high fashion and hopeless instincts, Tinsley and Matties stumble through bear country, bad decisions and one very grumpy mountain man who'd rather wrestle raccoons than rescue rich girls. Think Bridesmaids meets Legally Blonde in hiking boots.

The film received strong audience reactions, with laughter and enthusiastic energy throughout. producers, film critics and film buyers were in attendance at glowing debut.

Early reviews have called The Wilde Girls“a breakout comedy with heart,” singling out Scolari and Pentz for their grounded, nuanced performances. The film is currently enjoying a word-of-mouth boost that's driving continued weekend attendance.







The Wilde Girls will next open at Cinema Village in NYC on June 6 , followed by a nationwide theatrical rollout in July .