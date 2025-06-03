UAE: Legal Action Taken Against 7 For Social Media Rumours, Fake Posts In Ras Al Khaimah

A total of seven individuals have been referred to the Public Prosecution since the beginning of 2025 for social media misinformation, authorities in Ras Al Khaimah said.

Legal action was taken against the individuals who published visual and written content containing footage of inappropriate practices, some of which were inaccurate.

The posts also contained false information and rumours that affect societal security and stir public opinion, Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command said.

Hefty fines for spreading rumours

Spreading rumours and fake news is a serious offence in the UAE, with penalties ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh200,000 in fines and imprisonment of one to two years.

On April 12, Abu Dhabi Police had issued an advisory asking the public to avoid spreading rumours and fake information. The authority asked residents to verify information before circulating news on social media platforms and ensure the safety of everyone.

Fines for morally unethical content

Also, residents who post and share anti-social and morally unethical content on social media that goes against the country's tolerance and co-existence policy could face up to Dh1 million fine and imprisonment, legal experts have said.

Under the UAE law, an individual who shares, reposts, or distributes prohibited content is considered equally responsible as the original poster.

In March, UAE's National Media Office (NMO) said that social media users must uphold national values and the principles of respect, tolerance, and coexistence.

It warned against content that disrespects national symbols , public figures, or friendly nations and their societies.

Those who violate the law could face administrative fines ranging from Dh1,000 to Dh1 million, which can be doubled to Dh2 million for repeated violations; temporary closure of violating media establishments for up to 6 months (subject to renewal); permanent closure for unlicensed media institutions; and cancellation of licences, permits, or approvals.