Cannabisnewsbreaks Alt Pro Expo Heads To Nashville June 1921 For B2B Showcase Of Vape And Counterculture Products

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The Alternative Products Expo (“Alt Pro Expo”), presented by ZJ Events, is set to bring its premier B2B counterculture showcase to Nashville from June 19–21, 2025, at The Fairgrounds. Known for its fast-growing $100 million vape and e-cigarette market and strong retail culture, Nashville offers the ideal backdrop for the event's mix of innovation, networking, and market insight. The expo will feature hundreds of leading manufacturers, distributors, and innovators in vape, hemp, CBD, kratom, nootropics, and functional wellness products. Industry executives from brands like Mellow Fellow, Endo Hemp Wraps, and Keystone Farm CBD will speak on trends and regulations shaping the sector. With exclusive show deals and activations like the $50K Ultimate Smoke Shop Giveaway, Alt Pro Expo aims to drive connections and opportunity across the Southeast's thriving alternative product space.

About Alternative Products Expo

Alternative Products Expo, formerly USA CBD Expo, is a production of ZJ Events. Its founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen, with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings. By bringing the alternative community together, Alternative Products Expo seeks to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion. For more information, please visit .

