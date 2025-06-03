Jurors Announced For 2025 Art Worth Festival

Kerry Murphy, President & CEO Artisphere, Greenville SC

- Greg Belz, CEO Art Worth FestivalFORT WORTH , TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fort Worth's fall festival of fine-art and fine-craft has announced the members of the Jury that will score artists' applications for the fourth-annual Art Worth Festival, to be held on the lawn of The Shops at Clearfork, October 24, 25, and 26, 2025.“This year's Jury includes representatives from two of the nation's top art festivals,” said Greg Belz, Executive Director of ArtWorks Foundation, which produces the three-day art festival,“the panel also includes three noted members of Fort Worth's visual arts community.”Those serving the Art Worth Festival's 2025 Jury include:Kerry Murphy, President & CEO, of Artisphere. Kerry Murphy has been the show director of Greenville, South Carolina's Artisphere since 2007, overseeing all aspects of planning and implementing the three-day multi-disciplinary event that brings more than 90,000 people to downtown Greenville to enjoy a range of activities surrounding the arts.Under Kerry's leadership has garnered national acclaim, being named the #2 Fine Art Festival by Art Fair Sourcebook, out of 600 top selling fairs across the country, and the #1 Best Arts Festival in USATODAY'S 10Best Reader's Choice contest in 2024.Lilia Garcia, Board Member, Coconut Grove Art Festival. Lilia has served on the board of directors for 25 of the legendary Miami Florida festival's 62 years. Set along the picturesque waterfront of Biscayne Bay, this beloved annual event attracts 285 internationally acclaimed artists, as well as hundreds of thousands of visitors, and is consistently ranked among the nation's top art festivals.As Administrative Director for the Miami-Dade County Public School System's Department of Life Skills and Special Projects, Lilia started the first talent-magnet program, the Center for the Expressive Arts, which grew to encompass 30 more nationally recognized magnet schools, including the New World School of the Arts and Design and Architecture Senior High School (DASH).Margery Gosset, Gallery Owner. Margery is the proprietor of Artspace111, the dynamic contemporary art gallery located on the eastern outskirts of downtown Fort Worth. An important center for Fort Worth's art scene since 1980, Margery took ownership of the gallery in 2007, and has dedicated herself to maintaining and expanding Artspace111's vital role in the city of Fort Worth. In addition to activities within the gallery, Margery has also recently founded One Eleven Art Consulting, which matches contemporary artists with corporate and private collectors.Rebecca Low, Artist & Gallery Owner. Rebecca began her first tentative steps toward becoming a metal artist one morning in 1993, on a walk with her dog, Pepper. She saw all kinds of car parts and metal objects lying on the roadside, and wondered what to do with them; Pepper told Rebecca to take a welding course and create a piece of art.By 1998 Rebecca decided to abandon a successful career in interior design to pursue a career as an artist in metal, and opened her gallery in Fort Worth, Texas. Rebecca's last interior design project was in fact building the eponymous gallery, which is a standout even in Fort Worth, a city renowned for its active art scene and great museums. In addition to her own work, the gallery presents work by other serious and substantial artists in multiple disciplines.Pamela Summers, Artist. One of Fort Worth's leading and most beloved artists, Pam is predominantly a ceramic artist. Her original designs have been exhibited throughout the Southwest. She attended the Pretoria Art School at the College for Advanced Technology in Pretoria, South Africa, and The University of Texas at Arlington where she focused on ceramics and sculpture. She has created major public art installations in North Texas communities including, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Grand Prairie.“These five jurors will determine which artists are invited to exhibit at the Art Worth Festival,” Belz explained.“The panel will evaluate applications in all disciplines submitted. Each application will be scored from 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest score.” The jurors' scores will then be averaged to provide an overall mark for each application.Each member of the jury will view and score the applications online. While the jurors will score independently, they are encouraged to discuss any questions about the images or artist statements submitted in the applications with fellow jury members. The jury is blind: the identities of artists being judged are not disclosed to the jury.The artists' applications include a set of five images: four are photographs of individual works; one is the artist's proposed display. There is also an artist's statement describing their process, materials, etc., included for review. All work presented by applicants must be original and created by the applying artist. The jury will study the submissions to determine whether the work is well-conceived and expertly executed. Consideration of the artists applying is based solely upon the merit of the work shown and statements made in the application.The jury's selection of those who will be invited to exhibit at Art Worth Festival 2025 will be announced mid-summer; all successful applicants who accept the festival's invitation will then be revealed on the ArtWorthFest website.The Art Worth Festival will take place Friday October 25, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm; Saturday October 26, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday October 27, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, on the lawns of The Shops at Clearfork, Edwards Ranch Road at Monahans Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. Free parking is offered at the center, and an extensive selection of cafes and restaurants are adjacent to the festival grounds.The Art Worth Festival is presented by ArtWorks Foundation, a 501{c}3 non-profit focused on helping artists grow in their business and their work through programs including exhibitions and education initiatives. ArtWorks Foundation also awards scholarships for advanced study workshops at schools for Fine-Craft and is working to establish a regional center for the Decorative Arts in Fort Worth, Texas. For more, visit artworthfest or artworks.

