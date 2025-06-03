Women's International Friendly: India Fall To Narrow 1-0 Defeat Vs Uzbekistan

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 3 (IANS) The senior Indian women's national team suffered a second narrow defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan, going down 0-1 in the second of two FIFA Women's International Friendlies at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence on Tuesday.

Despite an improved and spirited performance, the Blue Tigresses were undone by a moment of brilliance from Nilufar Kudratova early in the second half.

Tuesday's encounter, following the 0-1 loss in the first friendly, offered hope for redemption. And while India showed marked improvement - especially in their intensity and intent - the scoreline, unfortunately, remained the same.

India approached the match with renewed determination and tactical discipline. Unlike the first fixture, where the team looked cautious and struggled in transition, the hosts played on the front foot, pressing higher up the pitch and trying to take the game to the visitors.

The defence, led by the tireless efforts of Thokchom Martina and her backline partners, worked hard to contain Uzbekistan's pacey attack. Their positioning and communication were much sharper, and when the backline was breached, goalkeeper Payal Basude stood tall. She made a string of crucial saves in the first half, most notably after Nozimakhon Ergasheva rattled the crossbar with a thunderous strike in the 11th minute.

In midfield, India looked more cohesive, with players utilising the width of the pitch to stretch the Uzbek defence. Sangita Basfore helped build attacks from deep, while fullback Ranjana Chanu injected pace and creativity.

The best chance for India came in the 21st minute. Ranjana whipped in a dangerous cross from the right, which Pyari Xaxa met with a strong header at the far post. The Uzbekistan keeper managed a reflex save, and though the rebound fell kindly to Sangita, she failed to direct her shot on target.

That missed opportunity would come back to haunt India. Just four minutes into the second half, Uzbekistan struck. Kudratova picked up the ball on the edge of the box, skipped past two defenders with elegant footwork, and unleashed a fierce left-footed strike that flew past Payal Basude into the top corner. It was a goal worthy of winning any match.

The setback seemed to momentarily unsettle the Blue Tigresses, but they regrouped and pushed forward again. Soumya Guguloth and Pyari Xaxa continued to test the Uzbekistan defence, while substitutes brought fresh energy. However, despite several promising moves, the final pass or shot often lacked the sharpness needed to level the score.

In the end, India fell short, but the performance was anything but disheartening. The Blue Tigresses displayed resilience, tactical awareness, and attacking hunger, qualities they had been criticised for lacking in the previous outing.