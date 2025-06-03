Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ACWA Power Showcases Joint Energy And Water Projects With Azerbaijan

ACWA Power Showcases Joint Energy And Water Projects With Azerbaijan


2025-06-03 09:11:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ ACWA Power announces strategic partnership with Azerbaijan to implement major projects in energy and water supply, Director of Business Development at ACWA Power, Polina Liubomirova said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to her, ACWA Power views Azerbaijan as an important partner in implementing projects in the energy and water supply sectors.

"We strive not only to develop energy infrastructure, but also to improve living conditions for the population by using natural resources and supporting the government's vision," she said.

The company representative also emphasized that, together with partners, including the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and the Renewable Energy Agency, ACWA Power is actively developing projects that can significantly impact the development of the country's energy sector and the region as a whole.

MENAFN03062025000187011040ID1109630530

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search