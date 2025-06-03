ACWA Power Showcases Joint Energy And Water Projects With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)ACWA Power announces strategic partnership with Azerbaijan to implement major projects in energy and water supply, Director of Business Development at ACWA Power, Polina Liubomirova said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to her, ACWA Power views Azerbaijan as an important partner in implementing projects in the energy and water supply sectors.

"We strive not only to develop energy infrastructure, but also to improve living conditions for the population by using natural resources and supporting the government's vision," she said.

The company representative also emphasized that, together with partners, including the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and the Renewable Energy Agency, ACWA Power is actively developing projects that can significantly impact the development of the country's energy sector and the region as a whole.