ACWA Power Showcases Joint Energy And Water Projects With Azerbaijan
According to her, ACWA Power views Azerbaijan as an important partner in implementing projects in the energy and water supply sectors.
"We strive not only to develop energy infrastructure, but also to improve living conditions for the population by using natural resources and supporting the government's vision," she said.
The company representative also emphasized that, together with partners, including the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and the Renewable Energy Agency, ACWA Power is actively developing projects that can significantly impact the development of the country's energy sector and the region as a whole.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment