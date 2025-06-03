Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AD Ports Group Boosts Middle Corridor Infrastructure With New Georgia Terminal

2025-06-03 09:11:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. AD Ports Group has inaugurated the first phase of the Tbilisi Intermodal Hub, Georgia's first bonded intermodal and container terminal, Trend reports.

The new facility strengthens trade links between Central Asia and Europe through the Middle Corridor - a multimodal route connecting the Caspian and Black Seas via Georgia.

Strategically located and rail-connected, the terminal is designed to accelerate cargo flows across the region and serve as a logistics staging hub for Central Asia. AD Ports Group holds a 60% stake in the facility, while Inveco LLC and the Wilhelmsen Group own the remainder.

The Tbilisi Intermodal Hub forms part of the UAE-based logistics group's broader strategy to expand infrastructure along the Middle Corridor, a key East-West trade route. According to the World Bank, cargo volumes through the corridor are expected to triple by 2030.

With rail access and direct links to Georgia's highways and border crossings, the facility is positioned to support regional trade with Armenia, Azerbaijan, and beyond. Future phases, expected by 2026, will significantly expand its handling capacity and warehousing facilities.

The project is also seen as a step forward in deepening UAE-Georgia economic cooperation and enhancing logistics capacity across the Caucasus and Central Asia.

