Nigeria Catastrophic Floods Leave Nearly Two Hundred Dead
(MENAFN) Catastrophic flooding triggered by intense rainfall in Nigeria's north-central Niger State has claimed nearly 200 lives, according to an official update issued Tuesday.
The Niger State government, in a statement, cited Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba, who confirmed that additional bodies had been discovered in Mokwa—the epicenter of last week’s flooding.
"The dead that have been seen are close to 200 now," Garba stated Monday while meeting with mourners at his office. "The displaced persons are more than 3,000."
Garba added that around 1,000 individuals remain unaccounted for. The torrential rains destroyed critical infrastructure, washing out roads and causing bridge collapses.
The floods, which began late Wednesday night, tore through Mokwa with violent force, submerging entire neighborhoods and sweeping away homes—some reportedly with residents still inside, local officials reported earlier.
Over the weekend, Ibrahim Hussaini, spokesperson for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, told a news agency that more than 503 households had been impacted. He noted that search-and-rescue operations were still underway, with local volunteers and divers actively participating.
In a statement Tuesday, the National Emergency Management Agency emphasized its increased efforts to address the wider threat of seasonal flooding. The agency called on all tiers of government to prioritize investments in drainage systems, dams, and flood-resilient infrastructure, especially in vulnerable riverine regions.
