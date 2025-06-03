Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nigeria Catastrophic Floods Leave Nearly Two Hundred Dead

Nigeria Catastrophic Floods Leave Nearly Two Hundred Dead


2025-06-03 09:06:09
(MENAFN) Catastrophic flooding triggered by intense rainfall in Nigeria's north-central Niger State has claimed nearly 200 lives, according to an official update issued Tuesday.

The Niger State government, in a statement, cited Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba, who confirmed that additional bodies had been discovered in Mokwa—the epicenter of last week’s flooding.

"The dead that have been seen are close to 200 now," Garba stated Monday while meeting with mourners at his office. "The displaced persons are more than 3,000."

Garba added that around 1,000 individuals remain unaccounted for. The torrential rains destroyed critical infrastructure, washing out roads and causing bridge collapses.

The floods, which began late Wednesday night, tore through Mokwa with violent force, submerging entire neighborhoods and sweeping away homes—some reportedly with residents still inside, local officials reported earlier.

Over the weekend, Ibrahim Hussaini, spokesperson for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, told a news agency that more than 503 households had been impacted. He noted that search-and-rescue operations were still underway, with local volunteers and divers actively participating.

In a statement Tuesday, the National Emergency Management Agency emphasized its increased efforts to address the wider threat of seasonal flooding. The agency called on all tiers of government to prioritize investments in drainage systems, dams, and flood-resilient infrastructure, especially in vulnerable riverine regions.

MENAFN03062025000045017169ID1109630392

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search