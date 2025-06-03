Flydubai Opens New Travel Shop In Sharjah And Introduces City Check-In Service For The First Time



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 June 2025: flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, launches a new Travel Shop in the Emirate of Sharjah, featuring a City Check-in service for the first time. The new Travel Shop, located in the heart of the city, is now open to customers who can avail the new convenient service as well as other available services.

Partnering with Sharjah National Travel and Tourist Agency (SNTTA), flydubai's Travel Shop in Sharjah enhances convenience and accessibility for its customers in the Northern Emirates. For the first time, the airline's recently opened Travel Shop offers passengers the option of City Check-in, enabling them to complete their check-in process well in advance before arrival at Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

Designed with convenience in mind, flydubai's Travel Shop in Sharjah features a comfortable waiting area, designated service desks and a porter service for baggage drop to enhance the overall customer experience. Customers can expect a range of travel-related services, including booking flights, making changes to their travel plans and choosing flydubai Holidays packages. The City Check-in service marks a significant step in flydubai's customer experience journey, enabling passengers to check in their baggage, receive their boarding pass and select their seat-all before arriving at the airport.

This new City Check-in service is aimed at reducing airport congestion and wait times, particularly during peak travel periods. Passengers who use the City Check-in service can drop their baggage as early as 24 hours and up to six hours before their flight, arriving at Terminal 2 at their leisure.

Customers can now visit the new flydubai Travel Shop in Sharjah from 09:00 to 22:00 daily.

Visit the flydubai Travel Shop at Tower 400, Al Soor, Hay Al Qasimiah in Sharjah, UAE or contact the Travel Shop at (+971) 06 503 3777.