Connect Biopharma Announces Two Oral Presentations At The European Academy Of Allergy And Clinical Immunology (EAACI) 2025 Annual Congress

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming acute and chronic care of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), today announced two oral presentations at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) 2025 Annual Congress, taking place June 13-16, 2025, in Glasgow, United Kingdom and virtually.

The presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Reduction in Annualized Exacerbations with Rademikibart in Eosinophilic Driven, Type 2 Asthma

Abstract Number: 001671

Presenter: Rekha Chaudhuri, M.D.

Session Title: Clinical Trials on Airways Diseases

Date and Time: Friday, June 13th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. BST

Abstract Title: Improvement in Lung Function with Rademikibart in Eosinophilic Driven, Type 2 Asthma

Abstract Number: 001678

Presenter: Rekha Chaudhuri, M.D.

Session Title: Clinical Trials on Airways Diseases

Date and Time: Friday, June 13th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. BST

Following the presentations, each presentation will be available on Connect's website under the presentations and publications section .

About Connect Biopharma and Rademikibart

Connect Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming care for asthma and COPD. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company is advancing rademikibart, a next-generation, potentially best-in-class anti-interleukin-4-receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) antibody. With an initial focus on acute exacerbations-an area with significant unmet need-rademikibart has the potential to also drive chronic utilization in asthma and COPD amongst the approximately 1 million asthma patients and 1.3 million COPD patients in the U.S. who experience acute exacerbations annually. In a Phase 2 trial for asthma, rademikibart demonstrated strong efficacy and safety data, with clinically meaningful reductions in exacerbations and rapid, statistically significant improvements in forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1), observed within one week-and in most cases, within 24 hours via home spirometry.

