Al Hamra Real Estate Achieves Diamond Ranking in Kuwait’s National “Health-Promoting Mall” Initiative


2025-06-03 09:00:25
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait City,3 June 2025: Al Hamra Real Estate Company proudly announces that Al Hamra Shopping Center has received the prestigious Diamond Classification – the highest recognition granted by Kuwait’s Ministry of Health under the national “Health-Enhanced Mall” initiative. The center earned an impressive score of 94%, reaffirming its leadership in promoting commercial environments that prioritize health, sustainability, and quality of life. In addition, the Ministry awarded Al Hamra three honorary medals in the following categories: Physical Activity Promotion, Community Support, and Environmental Sustainability.

This groundbreaking initiative is the first of its kind in the region and is supervised by the Ministry of Health, represented by the Healthy Cities Office, with support from the World Health Organization and the GCC Council of Health Ministers. It aims to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors to create safe and healthy community environments.

A field visit by the official Ministry of Health evaluation committee included tours of Al Hamra Tower, the Shopping Center, and logistics service areas, where the team reviewed the implemented health initiatives, community engagement activities, sustainable design practices, and awareness programs.

On this occasion, Abdulaziz Al Dhuwaihi, Marketing and PR Manager at Al Hamra Real Estate Company, stated: “Receiving the Diamond Classification is a significant milestone for the Al Hamra team, reflecting our deep commitment to integrating health and wellness principles into our daily operations. Through various community programs and initiatives, we aim to deliver a holistic, healthy, and premium commercial experience for our visitors and partners.”

The evaluation was based on key criteria including the organization of sporting events such as the “Peak Race” and “Al Hamra Walkathon,” the availability of sports-friendly facilities, and inclusive support for all community segments including women, the elderly, and people of determination.

Al Hamra Real Estate remains steadfast in its mission to implement forward-thinking initiatives that embed health and sustainability into the commercial real estate landscape. The company follows green building practices and embraces eco-friendly architectural design, aiming to shape a future where modern aesthetics meet social and environmental responsibility.

This accomplishment reinforces Al Hamra’s position as a pioneering real estate institution that goes beyond conventional property management, setting new benchmarks in Kuwait’s business and retail sectors by creating wellness-driven commercial destinations.

