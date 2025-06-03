403
Ukrainian drone assaults causes electrical outages
(MENAFN) Several regions under Russian control were hit by Ukrainian drone attacks late Monday, resulting in extensive electrical outages, according to regional officials.
In the northwestern part of the Zaporozhye Region, high-voltage infrastructure sustained significant damage due to the strikes. This led to a complete power loss across the region, as reported by local authorities late at night.
“Healthcare facilities have been switched to backup power sources,” said one official. As of early Tuesday morning, approximately 600,000 homes across 457 towns and villages remained without electricity. Restoration work is ongoing, with teams attempting to reroute power through alternative systems to restore service as swiftly as possible.
Shortly after midnight, officials in the Kherson Region disclosed that a newly established substation in the Genichesky District had also been hit by drones, disrupting electricity in a large section of the region.
“More than 104,000 people and 44 socially significant facilities” across roughly 150 communities were affected, a local representative noted. “All critical facilities were connected to backup power supplies,” they added.
These incidents unfolded shortly after Moscow and Kiev wrapped up their second stage of direct negotiations in Istanbul. During the talks, both parties exchanged written outlines of their positions in search of a resolution to the ongoing conflict.
