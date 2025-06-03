Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany’s Auto Industry Faces Challenges


2025-06-03 08:06:01
(MENAFN) The economic environment in Germany’s automotive sector is worsening as uncertainty mounts over possible US tariffs, according to information published Tuesday by the Munich-based ifo Institute for Economic Research.

The ifo Business Climate Index for the German car industry fell to minus 31.8 points in May, down from minus 30.7 in April, indicating a persistent downward trajectory.

“The confusion surrounding the US tariffs is causing problems for the automotive industry in Germany,” remarked Anita Wolfl, an industry specialist at ifo.

Additionally, the sector’s business expectations index declined to minus 28.3 points from minus 25.2, signaling increased apprehension about future business activities.

Despite this, companies assessed their current operational conditions slightly more positively, with the relevant index rising modestly to minus 35.3 from minus 36.

"The US President’s volatile tariff policy continues to have a noticeable impact on the industry’s export expectations: Although the figure improved significantly again in May to -0.8 points, it had nevertheless fallen in April to -11.6 points," the institute stated.

