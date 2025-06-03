India, Japan In Talks To Deepen Maritime Cooperation & Boost Port Investments

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal conducted bilateral discussions with Japan's Vice Minister, International Affairs, Terada Yoshimichi in Oslo, focusing on expanding maritime cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting addressed multiple strategic areas including Japanese shipyard investments, port digitisation initiatives, green port development, research and development collaboration, and enhanced employment opportunities for Indian seafarers in Japan.

The ministers explored opportunities to leverage Japan's expertise in island territory development for transforming India's Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands into smart islands.

The collaboration would focus on implementing sustainable technologies, disaster-resilient infrastructure, and enhanced connectivity solutions.

Minister Sonowal emphasised the potential for joint initiatives in renewable energy deployment, smart mobility systems, and digital infrastructure development, aligning with both nations' commitments to ecological conservation and regional maritime security.

Discussions encompassed expanding partnerships between Indian and Japanese shipyards, including greenfield investments such as Imabari Shipbuilding's operations in Andhra Pradesh.

The ministers evaluated opportunities for co-developing ports and maritime industrial clusters as clean energy hubs.

India expressed interest in collaboration with leading Japanese shipbuilding companies including Imabari Shipbuilding, JMUC, Kanagawa Dockyard, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for joint ventures and collaborative arrangements with Indian facilities.

Minister Sonowal extended invitations to Japan's major maritime companies-NYK Line, MOL, and K Line-to explore joint ventures and investment opportunities within India's expanding maritime sector.

The discussions emphasised potential collaboration on port digitisation and green port initiatives to enhance the resilience and sustainability of maritime logistics networks.

The ministers addressed opportunities for leveraging India's maritime workforce, noting that the country maintains over 154,000 trained seafarers capable of supporting Japan's maritime industry requirements.

Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration in maritime training and development, as well as research and development cooperation, particularly focusing on sustainable maritime technologies and next-generation ship design.

India expressed interest in establishing a memorandum of understanding framework to facilitate collaboration opportunities with Cochin Shipyard Limited, Indian universities, and public agencies.

The discussions concluded with an invitation for Vice Minister Terada Yoshimichi to participate in India Maritime Week 2025, scheduled for October 27-31 in Mumbai.

(KNN Bureau)