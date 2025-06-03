403
Rains Worsen Crisis for Rohingya Refugees
(MENAFN) Torrential monsoon rainfall along the southeastern coastline of Bangladesh has caused significant destruction in Cox’s Bazar, severely affecting more than 1,400 shelters housing Rohingya refugees.
Within a brief two-day period, a total of 53 landslides occurred across 33 refugee settlements.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that one individual lost their life due to a wall collapse, while lightning-related incidents injured 11 others.
The UNHCR emphasized that the intense rainfall “highlight once again the critical needs of Rohingya refugees,” underscoring the fragile conditions faced by this vulnerable community.
Over 1.3 million Rohingya are currently residing in the Cox’s Bazar region, most of whom fled Myanmar during the military-led crackdown in 2017.
Juliet Murekeyisoni, who is currently serving as the interim UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh, pointed out that “steep slopes, floods and makeshift shelters make a dangerous mix in such a densely populated place, while strong winds risk further weakening shelters made of bamboo and tarpaulin.”
The combination of unstable terrain and temporary housing materials heightens the risk during such extreme weather events.
The arrival of thousands more Rohingya escaping intensified aggression and discrimination in Myanmar’s Rakhine State has only worsened the congestion in the already packed camps.
According to the UNHCR, the humanitarian space is becoming even more strained, complicating relief efforts.
Additionally, a severe lack of financial support threatens to hinder the operations of aid organizations.
The UN agency warned that this funding gap is limiting their ability to meet urgent requirements and to carry out necessary preventive measures.
“Preparing for these disasters is not just essential – it is lifesaving,” noted Gwyn Lewis, the UN Resident Coordinator stationed in the Cox’s Bazar area.
While preparation for monsoon season typically begins before May, humanitarian partners were unable to initiate these efforts due to the existing financial constraints.
