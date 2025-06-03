Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kiev assaults army airfields in five Russian zones


2025-06-03 07:12:53
(MENAFN) A wave of kamikaze drone attacks targeted military airfields across five Russian regions on Sunday, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry, which blamed Ukraine for the strikes. The ministry reported that while most of the attacks were repelled, some caused material damage, particularly in Murmansk and Irkutsk regions, where aircraft caught fire.

The targeted locations included Murmansk in the north, Ivanovo and Ryazan in central Russia, Irkutsk in Siberia, and Amur in the Far East. The Defense Ministry said the assaults used first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drones, with some launched from areas near the airfields.

Authorities stated that suspects linked to the attacks have been detained, though details on their identities or numbers have not been disclosed. Moscow characterized the incidents as “terrorist attacks” orchestrated by the “Kiev regime.”

In Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur, the drones were intercepted without causing any damage or casualties. However, the strikes in Murmansk and Irkutsk resulted in fires affecting military aircraft, though no injuries were reported.

Ukrainian media described the operation as a “historic” mission code-named "Spiderweb,” allegedly in preparation for over 18 months and aimed at disabling Russia’s strategic aviation capabilities. Ukrainian outlet Channel 24 published an image reportedly showing SBU head Vasily Malyuk reviewing maps of the targeted airfields.

This surge in drone strikes comes amid ongoing peace efforts. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed the UAV attacks are deliberate attempts by Ukraine to undermine diplomatic negotiations.

