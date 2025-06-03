403
Iraqi student wins first place in Chinese Language Contest
(MENAFN) A young university student from Iraq has earned top honors in a nationwide Chinese language competition, marking a major milestone in his academic journey. Mohammed Sarkawt Azeez, currently in his first year at Salahaddin University, emerged as the champion of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition held for foreign university students in Iraq.
Using the Chinese name Mu Ming, Azeez commemorated his victory by posting a snapshot of his certificate on WeChat, proudly writing: "I got first place!" The post quickly received a flood of congratulatory messages from peers and friends.
The contest, which took place earlier this week, was centered around the theme “One World, One Family.” It consisted of three main parts: a cultural talent showcase, a speech on the designated theme, and a question-and-answer round. Participants impressed audiences with performances that included Tai Chi, Sichuan Opera face-changing, ink painting, and calligraphy.
Mu’s emotionally rich performance of the Chinese ballad “Jin Sheng Yuan” (The Affinities of This Life) stood out and was met with enthusiastic acclaim from both judges and spectators.
When the winner was announced, Mu appeared briefly stunned before breaking into a radiant smile.
"I never imagined I could achieve something like this in just seven months," he said, visibly elated.
Although his native languages are Arabic and Kurdish, Mu is also fluent in English and Turkish. However, he finds Mandarin uniquely challenging and rewarding.
"Chinese culture is deep, elegant, and rich in history," he explained. "Learning the language has opened my mind. I stay up late practicing pronunciation, memorising characters, and studying Chinese culture."
