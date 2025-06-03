Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mongolia’s Parliament Rejects Vote of Confidence, Prime Minister Resigns

2025-06-03 05:13:36
(MENAFN) Mongolia’s parliament speaker, Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, announced on Tuesday that because the State Great Khural did not approve the draft resolution on the vote of confidence in the prime minister, Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene is considered to have resigned.

On May 28, Oyun-Erdene held a regular government meeting where he presented the draft resolution on the vote of confidence to the State Great Khural.

According to the Mongolian Constitution, failure to pass this resolution results in the prime minister’s automatic resignation, and a replacement must be appointed within 30 days.

Oyun-Erdene has been Mongolia’s prime minister since January 2021 and was re-elected in July 2024.

