Lithuania Alerts Schools on Potential Russian Spies
(MENAFN) The Lithuanian Ministry of Education has issued a cautionary notice to educational institutions regarding what it described as potential efforts by Russian intelligence agencies to recruit adolescent students, as reported by local news sources.
This advisory was communicated by Vilmantas Vitkauskas, the deputy director of the National Crisis Management Centre, a governmental organization responsible for handling emergencies and threats to national security.
According to a news platform, teachers have been instructed to warn pupils about strangers who offer seemingly simple jobs online, which officials suspect could be a disguise for enlisting young individuals into espionage activities.
Vitkauskas stated that Russia is employing strategies in the Baltic states comparable to those reportedly used in Ukraine.
Ukrainian security services have accused Moscow of covertly recruiting local youths. Conversely, Russia alleges that Ukrainian intelligence has been utilizing online channels to enlist vulnerable persons, including minors, for espionage and sabotage missions inside Russian territory.
These recruitment tactics are said to overlap with Ukraine’s active cybercrime networks.
In December, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced it had thwarted an assassination plot allegedly coordinated by Ukrainian agents, involving three teenagers acting as scouts.
Additionally, in September 2024, two schoolchildren aged 13 and 14 were detained after setting fire to a helicopter.
They claimed to the authorities that they had been promised a payment exceeding USD60,000 in exchange for committing this act of sabotage.
