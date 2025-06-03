IATA CO2 Connect Integrated Into The Amadeus Travel Platform

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Amadeus are integrating flight-specific emissions data from IATA CO2 Connect in the Amadeus Travel Platform. This will allow airlines, travel agents, corporate travel managers, and online platforms that request IATA CO2 Connect data to provide travelers with a new source of trusted emissions data at the point of booking.

IATA CO2 Connect uses real operational data, such as aircraft type-specific fuel consumption, directly contributed by over 70 airlines and calculated using a globally standardized methodology.

'Our agreement with Amadeus will help fulfill traveler expectations for greater transparency as airlines progress towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050. IATA surveys reveal that close to 90% of passengers expect airlines or travel agents to provide carbon emission data for flights they have booked. Yet, 79% highlight that the carbon calculations provided are not always consistent. Making IATA CO2 Connect data available through the Amadeus platform will help users make more informed travel decisions using accurate emissions data,' said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

ISO 14083 assurance

The recent ISO 14083 assurance of IATA CO2 Connect aligns the emissions calculator with the common methodology for the data collection and reporting of greenhouse gases across the transport and logistics industry. This new ISO standard is expected to become the basis for the Count Emissions EU regulatory proposal that will define the emissions calculations for all transport modes in the European Union.

'More and more, travelers want to understand how their flight choices affect the environment. This is important not just for personal travel, but also for corporations that need to track emissions and comply with regulations. Amadeus provides its customers with access to emissions data and calculations so that they, in turn, can help travelers make more informed decisions. We welcome the integration of IATA's CO2 Connect solution into the Amadeus Travel Platform.' adds Decius Valmorbida, President, Travel, Amadeus.

Growing Number of IATA CO2 Connect Participants

Air India, Thai Airways, Atlas Air, Batik Air Malaysia, Batik Air Indonesia, Lion Air and Thai Lion are among the airlines to announce this week that they have joined the IATA CO2 Connect program, bringing the total contributing airlines to 70 and putting the program on track to signing 100 airlines by the end of 2025.