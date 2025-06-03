Themba Tutors Brings Executive Function Coaching & ADHD Tutoring With Expansion In NYC, Westchester, Long Island

MENAFN - GetNews) Discover personalized ADHD coaching and executive function tutoring in NYC, Long Island, Westchester, and beyond. Book a free consultation with Themba Tutors today.







Themba Tutors , the trusted New York–based learning company founded by Craig Selinger, M.S., CCC-SLP, today announced an expanded suite of one-on-one services, including executive function coaching, ADHD tutoring, and specialized academic support for students with learning differences, designed to meet soaring demand in NYC, Westchester, Long Island, and the greater tri-state area.

Operating since 2012, the firm now serves students and professionals from Manhattan to Boston, both in person and online, while doubling down on research-driven techniques that celebrate every client's neurodiversity.

“Every learner deserves individualized strategies that work with, not against, the way their brain is wired,” said founder and CEO Craig Selinger.“By widening our reach and sharpening our methodologies, we're empowering more students, parents, and young professionals to turn challenges into strengths.”

Meeting the Moment: Why Demand Is Surging

Referrals for executive functioning coaching for middle school, high-school, and college students, ADHD coaching for adults, and remote executive function coaching have surged as schools, workplaces, and families recognize that time-management and self-regulation skills are as critical as academic content. Pandemic-era learning disruptions and rising academic pressures have amplified the need for evidence-based interventions delivered by seasoned specialists who understand anxiety, attention, and motivation.

Comprehensive Executive Function and ADHD Coaching Services



Executive Function Coaching for students, college-age adults, and professionals seeking mastery in planning, task initiation, and executive dysfunction support.

ADHD Coaching grounded in neuroscientific research, helping clients overcome procrastination, boost focus, and strengthen study habits, ideal for ADHD coaching for students and ADHD coaching for adults alike.

Executive Function Tutoring and tutoring for ADHD across math, science, reading, writing, test prep, and summer programs, including targeted Westchester ADHD tutoring and Long Island tutoring for students with ADHD. College executive function coaching plus admission and career-pathway guidance tailored to neurodivergent thinkers.

Each relationship begins with a complimentary consultation and free“meet-and-greet” to ensure the right specialist fit, a practice that fuels Themba Tutors' 4.9-star client rating.

Expanding Geographic Footprint

Headquartered in Brooklyn, Themba Tutors now brings expert executive function coaching NYC families trust directly to homes throughout Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Dutchess and Putnam Counties, and Boston. Virtual sessions extend the company's reach nationwide and internationally, offering maximum flexibility without sacrificing the personal touch.

Evidence-Based, Neuroaffirmative Practices

Parents, teachers, and adult clients consistently praise Themba Tutors for turning academic struggles into measurable gains:

“My daughter's final math grade jumped to a 90. Her confidence soared thanks to strategies that finally 'clicked.'” Says Mary Rose, a Manhattan parent.

“With tailored executive function coaching, our son transformed his daily routine from chaos to clarity.” Stated Dana G., a parent from Brooklyn.

Families and professionals seeking an executive function coach NYC, ADHD tutor NYC, or specialized executive function tutoring, whether in person or through remote executive function coaching, are encouraged to book a free consultation

About Craig Selinger

A licensed speech-language pathologist, educational specialist, and veteran executive function coaching practitioner, Selinger has spent nearly 25 years advocating for accessible, personalized learning. His insights have been featured in PsychCentral, Business Insider, and Healthline, and he has lectured at NYU Langone, Mount Sinai, Bard High School Early College (BHSEC), and other institutions.