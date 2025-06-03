Qatar Aeronautical Academy Celebrates Class Of 2025 Graduation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and presence of Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, the Qatar Aeronautical Academy (QAA) celebrated the graduation of its academic year 2025 students.

The ceremony honoured graduates from five specialisations in civil aviation fields and was attended by several Ministers, heads of government agencies, ambassadors, and aviation sector officials.

On this occasion, Director General of QAA H E Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad Al Thani, delivered a speech congratulating the graduates and praising their efforts, perseverance, and pursuit of success to become part of the aviation world's progress.

He stated,“Today, we are delighted to celebrate our graduating sons and daughters who have completed their educational journey with utmost merit and dedication in civil aviation specialisations, which are among the most advanced and precise fields. We are proud of their affiliation with the Qatar Aeronautical Academy, and we reaffirm our continuous commitment to supporting them throughout their professional journey and ensuring the accreditation of their qualifications by the relevant authorities.”

Sheikh Jabor also extended his gratitude and appreciation to the graduates' parents and acknowledged the significant efforts made by the academic and administrative staff in providing a stimulating educational environment and advanced training curricula. These efforts contribute to preparing qualified national cadres who will support the aviation sector locally and internationally.

He further explained that the specialisations of the 2025 academic year graduates varied across the Academy's departments, with students completing their education in pilot training programmes, aircraft maintenance engineering, air traffic control, airport operations management, and meteorology.

Subsequently, the QAA Director-General distributed graduation certificates.

