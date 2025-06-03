Pakistan: 17-Year-Old Tiktok Star Sana Yousaf Shot Dead At Home In Islamabad

A 17-year-old TikTok star, Sana Yousaf, was shot and killed at her Islamabad residence on Monday, according to reports by The Express Tribune and SAMAA TV. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sumbal police station and marks another in several such instances that have been repeatedly occuring in the country.

Earlier this year, a 15-year-old girl was shot dead by her father and maternal uncle in Quetta in an alleged case of honour killing over her presence on TikTok.

As per The Express Tribune, Sana was shot at close range by an unidentified assailant who reportedly entered her home and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The report, citing police sources, stated:“The killer reportedly entered the house and opened fire before fleeing the scene.”

Sana, who hailed from Chitral in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, had gained popularity through her TikTok videos, SAMAA TV reported that the suspect may have been a guest at the residence. Quoting police officials, the channel said:“Sana Yousuf, who hailed from Upper Chitral and resided in Sector G-13 of Islamabad, was fatally shot by a guest who had come to visit her at her residence. The assailant fled the scene immediately after the incident, and police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect.”

Her body has been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem examination. Both The Express Tribune and SAMAA TV confirmed that the police are actively investigating the case, although no arrests have been made so far. The motive behind the murder remains unclear.

Sana's followers demand justice

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many of Sana's followers demanding justice. However, this is not the first case this year involving the murder of a teenage girl influencer in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, ARY News reported that a 15-year-old girl named Hira was shot dead by her father and maternal uncle in Quetta in an alleged case of honour killing over her presence on TikTok. According to the report, the father, Anwarul-Haq, was enraged by his daughter's social media activity and had instructed her to stop posting videos. When she refused, he allegedly conspired with his brother-in-law, Tayyab Ali, to kill her.

Police stated that Anwarul-Haq had been living in the United States with his family for several years. He returned to Pakistan with Hira on January 15, while his wife and two other daughters remained in the US. Investigators confirmed that the murder was premeditated.

Both accused were arrested and confessed to the crime. The case has been transferred to the Serious Crime Investigation Wing for further inquiry, ARY News reported.