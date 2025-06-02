MY DR NOW Launches New Clinic In Glendale, Bringing Hassle-Free Healthcare To The Northwest Valley
MY DR NOW (PRNewsfoto/MY DR NOW)
GLENDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest Valley just got a lot more convenient when it comes to healthcare. MY DR NOW is opening its latest family medicine clinic in Glendale on the southeast corner of 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, in the Fry's shopping center at 6625 West Happy Valley Road, Suite 105 . Doors open on Monday, June 2nd at 8:00 AM , offering residents a fresh, flexible approach to primary care.
This new Glendale location reflects MY DR NOW 's continued commitment to redefining how and when people access care. With extended hours, walk-in availability, and same-day appointments every day a week , the clinic is designed to accommodate busy schedules without sacrificing quality.
"Healthcare shouldn't be hard to get," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "We built this clinic to fit into people's lives-not disrupt them. Whether you need care early, late, or last minute, our Glendale location is here to make staying healthy as easy and convenient as it should be."
Whether it's a routine physical, support in managing a chronic condition, or last-minute treatment for a sudden illness , MY DR NOW offers a wide range of family medicine services without the need to plan weeks in advance. The new clinic brings this convenience and care to one of Glendale's most active growth areas, helping residents stay healthy while keeping up with life.
MY DR NOW continues to expand across Arizona with one mission: make healthcare more accessible and ridiculously easy .
Patients can schedule appointments online at , through the MyChart app, or by calling (480) 677-8282 .
About MY DR NOW
MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience , MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills . The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience, whether at one of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.
