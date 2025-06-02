Reliance Roofing Of Binghamton NY Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor 2025
Owens Corning, a global leader in roofing materials and building products, awards Platinum Preferred Contractor status only to contractors who meet the highest standards in the industry. This elite certification-held by less than 1% of roofing contractors nationwide-signifies that Reliance Roofing has passed rigorous criteria for reliability, craftsmanship, and financial stability.
“We're honored to be recognized as a Platinum Preferred Contractor by Owens Corning,” said James Brown, owner of Reliance Roofing LLC.“This status is not just a badge-it's a promise to our customers that they're working with a trusted, top-performing team backed by industry-leading materials and warranties.”
With the Platinum Preferred status, Reliance Roofing is now authorized to offer exclusive benefits to customers, including the Owens Corning Platinum Protection Roofing System Limited Warranty, one of the strongest warranties available in the roofing industry.
Reliance Roofing has built a reputation throughout Binghamton and the Southern Tier for its integrity, professionalism, and superior roofing solutions for both residential and commercial properties. The company's dedication to quality and community values continues to drive its success and customer loyalty.
For more information about Reliance Roofing LLC and its roofing services, visit relianceroofing or contact the company directly at (607) 204-1100.
Reliance Roofing LLC is a locally owned and operated roofing contractor serving Binghamton, NY , and the surrounding communities. With a strong emphasis on high-quality workmanship and outstanding customer service, Reliance Roofing offers a full range of roofing solutions backed by trusted materials and certified installation.
