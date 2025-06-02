Proximo Capital And Founder James Mendelsohn Win Prestigious Honors At 2025 American Business Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) These awards, presented annually by the Stevie Awards, honor excellence in U.S. business. The 2025 program drew more than 3,700 nominations across a wide range of industries, judged by more than 300 professionals worldwide. The winners were officially announced on April 24, 2025, on the American Business Awards website .

"This recognition from the American Business Awards is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication of the entire Proximo Capital team. We're passionate about empowering entrepreneurs and businesses, and these awards validate the impactful work we do every day," said James Mendelsohn.

Founded by Mendelsohn, Proximo Capital specializes in sourcing and structuring capital solutions for small and middle-market businesses with under $50MM in revenue. The firm works closely with founders, investors, and financial partners to help companies optimize growth, navigate transitions, and execute strategic plans.

The award ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in New York City, where winners will be recognized and invited to give acceptance speeches.

About Proximo Capital

At Proximo Capital, we specialize in raising debt and equity capital to support the growth of smaller companies. Whether you're looking to optimize your balance sheet, raise additional capital, or finance an acquisition, our tailored approach is designed to help you achieve your business objectives. We focus on companies with under $25MM in revenue and serve a wide range of industries, including real estate development, M&A transaction finance, and lender finance. Our expertise also extends to supporting non-US-based companies and early-stage growth opportunities.

Press Contact:

Christina Sayoc

703-712-7747

