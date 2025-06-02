Proximo Capital And Founder James Mendelsohn Win Prestigious Honors At 2025 American Business Awards
"This recognition from the American Business Awards is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication of the entire Proximo Capital team. We're passionate about empowering entrepreneurs and businesses, and these awards validate the impactful work we do every day," said James Mendelsohn.
Founded by Mendelsohn, Proximo Capital specializes in sourcing and structuring capital solutions for small and middle-market businesses with under $50MM in revenue. The firm works closely with founders, investors, and financial partners to help companies optimize growth, navigate transitions, and execute strategic plans.
The award ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in New York City, where winners will be recognized and invited to give acceptance speeches.
For more information about the Stevie Awards or to view the full list of 2025 winners, visit .
About Proximo Capital
At Proximo Capital, we specialize in raising debt and equity capital to support the growth of smaller companies. Whether you're looking to optimize your balance sheet, raise additional capital, or finance an acquisition, our tailored approach is designed to help you achieve your business objectives. We focus on companies with under $25MM in revenue and serve a wide range of industries, including real estate development, M&A transaction finance, and lender finance. Our expertise also extends to supporting non-US-based companies and early-stage growth opportunities.
For more information or to discuss your growth plans, contact Proximo Capital today.
Press Contact:
Christina Sayoc
703-712-7747
SOURCE Proximo Capital
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment