Azerbaijani Diaspora Celebrates May 28 - Independence Day In Danish Copenhagen (PHOTO)
Along with Azerbaijanis living abroad, representatives of various nationalities friendly to Azerbaijan and local residents also attended the event.
The celebration began with the Azerbaijani National Anthem performed on the organ by pianist Aliya Mahmudzade.
In his opening speech, Karim Elkhan, Chairman of the Denmark-Azerbaijan Youth Friendship Association, reflected on the history of Azerbaijan's independence. He expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for the attention and care shown to Azerbaijanis living abroad.
Bachi Qureshi, a well-known public and political figure of Pakistani origin who has lived in Denmark for many years, congratulated Azerbaijanis on the Independence Day and shared his memories related to Azerbaijan.
He also spoke about the Armenian atrocities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the life of Mountain Jews living in the country, and the historical development of brotherly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.
Karsten Nielsen, Chairman of the International Peace Federation based in Denmark, also delivered a speech and extended his sincere congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan.
In the musical segment of the event, talented musicians active in Denmark - Kamala Huseynova, Mehtat Zamani, and Aliya Mahmudzade - lifted the spirits of the audience with performances in a national spirit.
During the artistic portion of the event, young Azerbaijani pianist Ayan Mammadli, laureate of national and international competitions, recipient of the Grand Prix, and student at the Anton Bruckner Conservatory in Austria, delivered a wide-ranging program.
Her performances of works by Azerbaijani composers Gara Garayev, Jovdat Hajiyev, Vagif Mustafazade, as well as European classical composers, were met with great interest and enthusiastic applause.
