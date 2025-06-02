Aidium Unveils AI Personas, Bringing Advanced AI Marketing Segmentation To Its Mortgage CRM

Boulder, Colo. - Aidium, the mortgage industry's intelligent CRM platform, announced today the release of AI Personas -the latest addition to its Aidium Intelligence suite. AI Personas are created using advanced AI modeling that analyzes over 5,000 real-world consumer data signals and early financial indicators per CRM contact to automatically segment one's contact database into meaningful, behavior-based persona types. This enables mortgage marketing leaders to run more tailored, high-impact campaigns directly from their CRM.

For years, mortgage marketers have struggled to tailor automated marketing to their databases. Methods like manual contact tagging and limited data sources have resulted in generic outreach. But now, Aidium's AI Personas replace a“spray and pray” approach with rich, data-informed audience archetypes that can be used to send much more relevant messaging to contacts. The AI Persona labels live natively on every Aidium contact record, enabling instant marketing list creation, marketing automation triggers, and persona-segmented reporting-everything on one platform without additional setup.

Key Feature Highlights:

Informed by 5,000+ Consumer Signals: What drives AI Personas? Updated daily, a rich dataset of thousands of relevant financial indicators is analyzed for each contact in an Aidium user's database. This data includes insights around life events, property data, shopping trends, financial behaviors, and more.



Insights in your CRM: AI Personas show up automatically in your contact database and on contact detail pages, so teams can view and act on this information easily. Persona-Driven Playbooks: Aidium offers pre-built automation sequences that correspond with AI-identified persona types, making it easy to act on persona insights.

Reporting by Personas: Easily segment your Aidium Reports in-app by filtering by personas. Understand how your automation's messaging resonates with different persona types and optimize your marketing strategies.



“AI Personas is an exciting new addition to our suite of Aidium Intelligence offerings, alongside AI Agents and AI Propensity Modeling,” said Spencer Dusebout, CEO of Aidium .“These AI personas allow mortgage enterprises to instantly segment their databases based on AI-detected behavioral patterns. This level of insight lets marketers and sales teams engage smarter, faster, and with more precision than ever before.”

AI Personas works in conjunction with:



AI Agents , which suggest one-click actions-like personalized follow-up emails or review requests-based on real-time events, eliminating manual busywork. AI Propensity Modeling , which calculates“likelihood to transact” scores so teams can focus outreach on the highest-value leads before they go cold.



Together, these AI features ensure your CRM evolves from a static repository into a dynamic growth engine. Marketing and sales teams can stop reacting to signals and start creating them-identifying readiness early, uncovering hidden prospects in their database, and reclaiming hours otherwise spent on segmentation and data wrangling.

Availability:

AI Personas will be available to all Aidium customers on May 29, 2025. To learn more about AI Personas and other Aidium Intelligence features, visit thinkaidium/ai/personas.

About Aidium:

Aidium is the first modern, AI-empowered CRM for mortgage professionals. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Aidium combines predictive analytics, intelligent automation, and behavior-based segmentation to help lenders close more loans with less effort.

Learn more at thinkaidium .