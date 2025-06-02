Output Factory For Adobe Indesign Now Supports Manual Workflow Saving
Toronto, ON, Canada - June 2, 2025 - Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 3.1, a feature update to company's Adobe InDesign output automation solution . Output Factory solves the problem of time-consuming repetitive operations that publishers and printer face when printing and exporting InDesign files to PDF, EPUB, TIFF, and other formats.
Responding to overwhelming user feedback, Output Factory 3.1 restores the ability to manually save changes to output workflows. This highly requested feature empowers users to make temporary adjustments for specific projects without disrupting their standard setups, offering greater flexibility in InDesign production . Initially, the new version of Output Factory only offered auto-saving of workflows.
"If you routinely need to batch process InDesign files to PDF or any of the other formats it supports, Output Factory is worth a serious look," writes Jamie McKee in a 5-star review in CreativePro Magazine. "Over the years, I've found support has been excellent. This is one factory you will want to tour!"
Beyond this update, Output Factory delivers powerful capabilities like layer versioning, a favorite among ad agencies and prepress pros. This feature simplifies producing single PDF files from specific InDesign layer combinations , boosting efficiency for multi-lingual and multi-zone projects.
In addition, Output Factory offers the following key features and advantages:
-Output dozens of InDesign files to PDF , TIFF, print and other formats
-Variable output file names
-Merge PDF files automatically
-Export every n pages as a single PDF file
-Run custom AppleScript and JavaScript scripts
-Preflight InDesign files before output
Pricing and Availability:
Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $99.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The upgrade is $85 for the users of Output Factory 2 (Lite version $50); free for customers who purchased Output Factory 2 after May 10. Output Factory requires macOS 10.12-15.x and Adobe InDesign CS6-2025.
About Zevrix Solutions
Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs.
