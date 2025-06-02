Novaferrum Multivitamin, Iron Products Earn Clean Label Purity Awards

Painstakingly sourced and made from natural ingredients, NovaFerrum combines great taste, proven results

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaFerrum , the ONLY over-the-counter iron supplement clinically proven safe, effective and well-tolerated through a multi-year clinical study, earned Clean Label Purity Awards for its YUM, YUMMY, TASTY, DELISH, WOW, YAY and POW brands of multivitamins and iron supplements for infants, adults and seniors.

Clean Label Project uses thorough chain-of-custody testing and accredited labs to independently evaluate products for high levels of more than 200 hidden toxins like heavy metals, pesticide residues and plasticizers (BPA, BPS, Phthlates) not found on labels and publishes its results to ensure safety and transparency for consumers. The group's project tests are inspired by California Prop 65 requirements, one of the most rigorous product safety standards in the United States. Clean Label Purity Awards honor those companies and brands that focus on purity and go the extra mile to reduce harmful chemicals, empowering consumers to make informed choices and building a safer, cleaner future-one label at a time.

"What's not on a label is often what matters most," noted Clean Label Project Executive Director Jaclyn Bowen. "Clean Label Project exists to empower consumers to make informed choices and support brands like NovaFerrum that are operating with integrity to proactively address the growing threat of industrial and environmental contaminants in our food, supplements and consumer products."

NovaFerrum formulates and manufactures iron products superior to anything on the market in terms of taste, effectiveness and eliminating the notoriously tough gastrointestinal side effects of similar supplements to increase compliance. It meticulously sources and makes its products in the United States using best-in-class providers and high-quality natural ingredients like grape, monk fruit, chocolate, raspberry. They also offer vegan-verified, non-GMO, certified gluten-free, Halal and Kosher options to fit nearly every need.

"The largely unregulated market is flooded with supplement options, many of which offer no proof that they help or even won't harm our children," said NovaFerrum parent company Gensavis Pharmaceuticals Founder and CEO, Patrick Monsivais. "NovaFerrum wants consumers to follow the science and demand better for their families. This award demonstrates our commitment to doing things the right way and our unwavering belief that the more consumers know, the more likely they are to choose NovaFerrum."

About NovaFerrum

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C. and founded in 2010 by former pharmaceutical executive and concerned parent Patrick Monsivais, NovaFerrum makes iron and multi-vitamin supplements designed to keep adults and children healthy and thriving. Even the best medicine won't work if it tastes too awful to be swallowed or causes harsh side effects, so we've developed our formulations to include everything you want and nothing you don't. Our all-natural and American-sourced and manufactured products are rooted in clinical evidence, pharmaceutical experience, physician insight and personal experience. For more information about our complete line of natural iron supplements, please visit .

