Safe-Guard Products International Appoints Former General Motors Global CMO Deborah Wahl To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Deborah's strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to deepen our partner relationships and deliver meaningful value to our customers," says David Pryor, president of Safe-Guard Products International. "Her background in automotive retail innovation and digital marketing will be a critical asset to our customer experience strategies across our entire product portfolio."

She was named to Automotive News' listing of "100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry" three times

Post thi

During her tenure as global chief marketing officer at GM, Wahl led the company's strategic marketing initiatives, driving profitable growth along with increased market share and brand strength. She presided over the launch of GM's electric vehicle strategy, developing a new customer base and brand segments. Prior to her role at GM, she served as chief marketing officer at McDonald's USA, executing the company's turnaround strategy and ushering in an era of digital platforms, digital menu boards, and a successful mobile app, demonstrating her ability to drive digital transformation in established companies.

Wahl's executive leadership experience is rounded out by roles as global chief marketing officer at Cadillac, chief marketing officer at Chrysler, and vice president of marketing at Lexus. In addition, she was named to Automotive News' listing of "100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry" three times and is a Forbes Hall of Fame Marketer.

"Deborah brings a combination of brand vision, marketing innovation, and executive experience that aligns perfectly with our mission," says Randy Barkowitz, executive chairman of Safe-Guard Products International. "Her leadership will help drive the next phase of growth for Safe-Guard as we continue to evolve our digital capabilities and expand our market presence."

Wahl's appointment reflects Safe-Guard's commitment to digital transformation, brand growth, market share expansion, and customer experience excellence across its industry-leading protection products platform.

"I'm honored to join Safe-Guard's Board of Directors at such an important time in the company's evolution," Wahl says. "The F&I space is undergoing rapid change, and Safe-Guard is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation through innovative products and technology. I look forward to contributing to Safe-Guard's continued success in helping to improve consumers' long-term vehicle ownership experiences."

About Safe-Guard Products International

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC , is the leading provider of branded vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine, and motorcycle/powersports industries. Through its Protection Products Platform, Safe-Guard develops the highest-quality programs and matches them with unparalleled customer service and advanced technology solutions, which are fostered by superior sales and marketing support. Visit safe-guardproducts for more information.

SOURCE Safe-Guard Products International