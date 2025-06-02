Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bouygues: Monthly Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights


2025-06-02 11:46:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Paris, 02/06/2025

Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation


Date

Shares

Voting rights

Theoretical (1)
Exercisable (2)
31 May 2025 382,260,376 490,734,378 488,575,494

(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the "Regulated Information " section of the Bouygues website.

BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €378,957,797
Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

