The Brookbush Institute Refines Training Periodization Terminology: 'Macrocycle, Mesocycle, And Microcycle'

Macrocycle -

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with new courses, a modern glossary, an AI Tutor, and a client program generator.

- Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Excerpt from Glossary Term: Macrocycle- Additional Glossary Term: Mesocycle- Related Glossary Term: MicrocycleMACROCYCLE- Macrocycle refers to the longest unit of time in a periodized training program, typically encompassing the entire length of the program. Generally, this term refers to a program comprised of multiple mesocycles (e.g., phases focused on hypertrophy, strength, and power) and is used to plan long-term performance goals and adaptations occurring over several months to years.- Semantics and Contemporary Use: Although the term“macrocycle” remains common in academic literature and certification curricula, the term is vague and likely redundant. This term is often used synonymously with more descriptive terms like "training program" or "long-term plan." The lack of a well-defined period or defined structure often leads to confusion among students and professionals, who may attempt to differentiate between phases, macrocycles, and training programs.- Applied Example: A collegiate off-season program might be described as a 12-week macrocycle (although the whole year may also be referred to as a macrocycle) progressing linearly from hypertrophy (mesocycle 1), to maximal strength (mesocycle 2), to power development (mesocycle 3), and training weeks or sessions as microcycles. However, modern strength and conditioning professionals would benefit from describing programs by their direction of intensity change, frequency of intensity change, method of modifying intensity, and goal. For example, a power program may be linear, daily-undulating, and include auto-regulated session-to-session adjustments. Further, the entire program can simply be referred to as a program, with 3 "phases", and intensity adjusted "weekly" or "daily."FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs):What is a macrocycle in periodization?- A macrocycle is the longest training timeframe in periodized programming, usually covering several months to a year. It represents the full scope of a training plan leading to a major goal or competition.How is a macrocycle different from a mesocycle or microcycle?- A macrocycle is the overarching structure of a full training plan and includes multiple mesocycles (medium-length training blocks) and microcycles (short-term units, like training weeks).Is“macrocycle” a necessary term in modern programming?- Not always. While the term may help conceptualize program duration in academic settings, practical programming is often clearer when phases, durations, and objectives are explicitly defined without relying on hierarchical cycle terminology.How long should a macrocycle last?- There is no fixed duration. Macrocycles typically last 3–12 months, depending on the athlete's goals, sport season, or planned competition schedule.

