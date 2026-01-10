403
Russia to counter Western sanctions extended through 2026
(MENAFN) Russia has announced the continuation of special measures designed to counter Western sanctions, extending them through 2026, as stated by reports from the State Duma press service. The legislation ensures that crucial government powers for managing crises remain active.
According to the statement, the law, which came into effect on January 1, preserves unique procedures for licensing business activities, endorses a catalog of goods eligible for parallel imports, and introduces specific rules governing the distribution of medicines and medical devices.
Additionally, it prolongs the authorization to import and sell medicines in foreign packaging within Russian territory.
Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the State Duma, emphasized that these steps reflect the country’s ability to withstand external pressures.
“By overcoming challenges, our country becomes stronger,” Volodin said, noting that Russia has faced 30,711 sanctions to date.
He argued that, despite these restrictions, the Russian economy continues to grow, currently ranking as the largest in Europe and the fourth-largest in the world.
Volodin further claimed that Germany occupies the sixth position and France the ninth, suggesting that European citizens are bearing the consequences of sanctions.
He linked the adoption of these measures to decisions made by Western leaders regarding the war in Ukraine, statements that align with Russia’s longstanding perspective on the conflict.
